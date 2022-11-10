ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

4d ago

A lot of people made a lot of money on these ALREADY FAILED shelters. We desperately need transparency with politicians and we need our money back the former mayors wife inherited

cityandstateny.com

At Somos, a Jewish event brings people in

One of the most power-packed events every Somos Puerto Rico conference doesn’t take place in a hotel ballroom, or by the pool, but rather down a dark street a ten minute walk away, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Puerto Rico. There, former New York City Council Member David Greenfield, now the CEO of the Met Council, hosts a Friday night event that he’s made into an essential stop on the circuit. “I don’t think a single elected official missed it,” said one attendee – even if the interminable speeches kept the event going till nearly 11 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Governor Kathy Hochul keeps stumping for Election Day votes on the Upper East Side

Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t rest on Election Day; the head of state woke up bright and early Tuesday greeting voters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The governor started her morning on 86th Street and Second Avenue alongside the likes of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, outgoing Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, and other local Democrats.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams addresses housing for homeless and low-income families

NEW YORK -- Facing both a housing crisis and a homeless crisis, Mayor Eric Adams announced a series of reforms on Monday to help New Yorkers find permanent homes all over the city, including in higher-income neighborhoods that have not welcomed the indigent. As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported, the mayor is going to go after brokers and apartment owners who think it's okay to turn low income New Yorkers away.READ MORE: Hochul, Adams break ground on affordable housing project in the BronxAdams is not saying the owners of posh Park Avenue apartment buildings have to open their doors to the homeless,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Grand Army Plaza car-free zone touted for possible construction

CROWN HEIGHTS — At the nexus of some of Brooklyn’s busiest avenues, the city Department of Transit is considering the transformation of Grand Army Plaza into a car-free zone, Gothamist reported in an exclusive piece on Friday. Gothamist also explained that Grand Army Plaza could be connected to...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Randall's Island tent city to close

New York City is closing the tent shelter on Randall's Island built to house asylum seekers. A new humanitarian relief center with 600 rooms will open at the Watson Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: "Teamwork is going to make NYC the cleanest city in America"

NEW YORK -- The city announced a plan Thursday to pour $14.5 million into making the five boroughs cleaner.From illegal dumping to neglected areas, City Hall has all but declared a war on trash.But taxpayers told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they'll believe it when they see it.It's not just the traffic that has people complaining at an overpass in the Bronx."It's just polluted. It's nasty," Taiwana Alabdi said."I want to be able to walk out and not have to worry about a bunch of trash outside," Indie Castro added.A garbage gallery has long frustrated Morris Heights residents like Castro."We should keep...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Mob beats Queens man to death with wooden board

NEW YORK - A man is dead after a large group got into an argument with him on a Queens street and one of them killed him with a wooden board. The NYPD says it happened just after 2 a.m. in front of 43-15 Junction Blvd. in Corona. Esvin Vasquez,...
QUEENS, NY

