4d ago
A lot of people made a lot of money on these ALREADY FAILED shelters. We desperately need transparency with politicians and we need our money back the former mayors wife inherited
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To Pay
The temporary tent complex was deemed a "debacle" for both humanitarian and financial grounds by New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. How much are New York City taxpayers paying for the contentious tent community for recent immigrants on Randall's Island? Even the person in charge of managing city finances is ignorant of the solution.
At Somos, a Jewish event brings people in
One of the most power-packed events every Somos Puerto Rico conference doesn’t take place in a hotel ballroom, or by the pool, but rather down a dark street a ten minute walk away, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Puerto Rico. There, former New York City Council Member David Greenfield, now the CEO of the Met Council, hosts a Friday night event that he’s made into an essential stop on the circuit. “I don’t think a single elected official missed it,” said one attendee – even if the interminable speeches kept the event going till nearly 11 p.m.
NY business leaders urge Hochul to crack down on crime
NY business leaders have many concerns about crime as Hochul begins her first full term.
Early Addition: NYC kept running boats aground in a futile attempt to put a ferry terminal in Coney Island Creek
Because officials also seemed ready to have boats cruising past swimming children, here are your early links: Michael Lewis' SBF book (and then movie) likely soon, macabre chatter outside the Twitter office, butter is great, and more. [ more › ]
Governor Kathy Hochul keeps stumping for Election Day votes on the Upper East Side
Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t rest on Election Day; the head of state woke up bright and early Tuesday greeting voters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The governor started her morning on 86th Street and Second Avenue alongside the likes of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, outgoing Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, and other local Democrats.
Where voter turnout dropped, rose in NY and its impact on the 2022 election results
Fewer New Yorkers cast ballots in the 2022 elections than they did in the prior midterm and statewide elections four years ago, preliminary numbers show. The steepest declines in voting were in the New York City boroughs, which are crucial to Democratic chances of winning statewide in New York. And...
Here’s NYC mayor’s plan to help homeless ‘exit’ the shelter system
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams announced a package of new housing reforms he says will help New Yorkers exit the shelter system — or avoid it entirely — and move more quickly into permanent affordable housing, including in higher-income neighborhoods that have long been out of reach for lower income families.
City Island community rallies against racist mail sent to businesses
The community of City Island rallied together Saturday after racist and antisemitic mail was sent to at least three local businesses.
Mayor Adams addresses housing for homeless and low-income families
NEW YORK -- Facing both a housing crisis and a homeless crisis, Mayor Eric Adams announced a series of reforms on Monday to help New Yorkers find permanent homes all over the city, including in higher-income neighborhoods that have not welcomed the indigent. As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported, the mayor is going to go after brokers and apartment owners who think it's okay to turn low income New Yorkers away.READ MORE: Hochul, Adams break ground on affordable housing project in the BronxAdams is not saying the owners of posh Park Avenue apartment buildings have to open their doors to the homeless,...
Grand Army Plaza car-free zone touted for possible construction
CROWN HEIGHTS — At the nexus of some of Brooklyn’s busiest avenues, the city Department of Transit is considering the transformation of Grand Army Plaza into a car-free zone, Gothamist reported in an exclusive piece on Friday. Gothamist also explained that Grand Army Plaza could be connected to...
Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in Parkchester
A lottery for affordable apartments for seniors is now available in the Parkchester neighborhood of The Bronx in a newly constructed development. It is one of several new housing currently under construction across the borough that is exclusively for seniors which is much needed in The Bronx.
Why Didn’t The Head of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce Advocate for NYC to Hold Somos?
Randy Peers, the head of the Brooklyn Chamber shared the above picture. Strangely, Peers went to Puerto Rico along with the other borough Chamber of Commerce leaders. All of them presented on a panel. Why wouldn’t one of them go and represent the group?. Even stranger….Jonathan L. Bing is...
Caribbean American Legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman Gives Thanks for First Full-Term Election
NEW YORK, New York – After her landslide victory in midterm elections in the United States, Caribbean American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman has thanked voters in New York’s 58th State Assembly District in Brooklyn for her electing her for her first two-year-term. “Thank you for electing me to my...
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
Randall's Island tent city to close
New York City is closing the tent shelter on Randall's Island built to house asylum seekers. A new humanitarian relief center with 600 rooms will open at the Watson Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.
Mayor Adams: "Teamwork is going to make NYC the cleanest city in America"
NEW YORK -- The city announced a plan Thursday to pour $14.5 million into making the five boroughs cleaner.From illegal dumping to neglected areas, City Hall has all but declared a war on trash.But taxpayers told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they'll believe it when they see it.It's not just the traffic that has people complaining at an overpass in the Bronx."It's just polluted. It's nasty," Taiwana Alabdi said."I want to be able to walk out and not have to worry about a bunch of trash outside," Indie Castro added.A garbage gallery has long frustrated Morris Heights residents like Castro."We should keep...
Gov. Hochul announces November as Puerto Rican Heritage Month
The two-month anniversary since Puerto Rico was hit hard by Hurricane Fiona is approaching, and this years SOMOS annual day of service is crucial to the island’s recovery.
Mob beats Queens man to death with wooden board
NEW YORK - A man is dead after a large group got into an argument with him on a Queens street and one of them killed him with a wooden board. The NYPD says it happened just after 2 a.m. in front of 43-15 Junction Blvd. in Corona. Esvin Vasquez,...
Black Law Enforcement Response to NAACP Press Release Regarding Westchester County Menthol Ban
As Black Law Enforcement professionals, We agree that the health of Black people in Westchester is a concern. Yes, there is a crisis in healthcare, obesity, cancer, and other chronic and seriously fatal illnesses. However, a menthol ban that only punishes only Westchester’s Black population while Westchester’s white population lives...
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
