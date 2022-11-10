Barings BDC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $9.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $56.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.4 million.

Barings BDC shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.10, a fall of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBDC