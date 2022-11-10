ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

CBS Austin

New Braunfels Police arrest three in vehicle pursuit

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels Police arrested three males Saturday night who fired shots and attempted to flee the scene in the 100 block of Luckett Drive. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, they fired shots from a silver 2020 Toyota Rav 4 and fled from Post Road to Business 35.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio-area car salesman sent customer's personal photos to himself, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are searching for potential victims whose mobile photos may have been accessed by a local car salesman. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say 25-year-old Connor McFarland Griffin was arrested on invasive visual recording charges, having allegedly accessed "intimate photos from a customer's phone" while at work before sending them to himself.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

