Massachusetts State

Harte-Hanks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 83 cents.

The marketing company posted revenue of $53.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

