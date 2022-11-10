Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Flips Third District
Washington’s 3rd Congressional District is set to change political party representation as Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez eked out a victory against Republican Joe Kent. As of the latest numbers before press deadline, Gluesenkamp Perez had about 50.5% of the vote to Kent’s roughly 49%. Gluesenkamp Perez garnered about 110,000 votes in Clark County alone, for roughly 55.2% of the county vote to Kent’s about 44.2%.
Annessa Hartman wins Gladstone, Oregon City district by slim margin
City councilor keeps seat in Democratic hands against Gresham police officer Adam BakerGladstone City Councilor Annessa Hartman has defeated Gresham police officer and Oregon City resident Adam Baker, according unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election, with only a few more votes still to count. Hartman's margin of victory was less than 1%, with 49.48% voting for Baker and 50.42% for Hartman with only a few ballots with election-day postmarks left to count. State Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, is vacating the seat and barely won his own election to the Oregon Senate. HD40 is continuing under largely the same boundaries...
KGW
Gluesenkamp Perez maintains lead after large ballot drop in tight race for Washington's 3rd District
VANCOUVER, Wash. — On Election Night, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez held an 11,123-vote lead over Republican Joe Kent. The preliminary results were a surprise to many political forecasters — a sign that Gluesenkamp Perez had a chance to flip Washington's 3rd Congressional District from red to blue. In...
KATU.com
Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
Clackamas County leaders: Hotel for shelter makes fiscal sense
Cole Merkel and Anna Hoesly: Commissioners need to approve purchase to benefit communityEvery resident in Clackamas County needs a safe and secure place to call home. For too long, we have had too few options for vulnerable neighbors who are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. Fortunately, the Board of County Commissioners has a unique opportunity to buy a hotel in unincorporated Clackamas County to create immediate housing options. The best part: thanks to a Project Turnkey grant from the state of Oregon, the purchase won't cost Clackamas County taxpayers a dime. As leaders in coalitions that advocate for safe, stable...
Portland’s director of violence prevention resigned with $113K severance, agreement not to work for city in next 3 years
Portland paid $113,256 to the director of its Office of Violence Prevention to leave her job and pledged to cover her family’s health insurance costs for six months, while she agreed not to return to a city job within three years, according to a severance agreement obtained Monday by The Oregonian/OregonLive under a public records request.
Chronicle
Gluesenkamp Perez Strikes Confident Tone as Kent Pulls Closer in 3rd District
As Republican Joe Kent cut the lead of Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to below 6,000 votes in the latest ballot count Thursday, the campaign for the Skamania County candidate for the 3rd Congressional District struck a confident tone. “As expected the margin in this race has tightened, but we remain...
Report: large sanctioned campsites proposed by Mayor Wheeler will be weapons-free zones and hold up to 250 people
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler provided a first look Thursday at what it will cost to get his new homeless plan off the ground. The plan calls for creating six large sanctioned campsites for up to 250 people, coupled with a gradually phased-in citywide citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
Map: Where Gonzalez beat Hardesty
The challenger unseated the incumbent by winning on the east and west sides of Portland.Portland City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez was able to clinch a close victory over incumbent candidate Jo Ann Hardesty by winning with voters in East and West Portland in the Nov. 8 runoff election. Hardesty, meanwhile, was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland. A map of Multnomah County voter precinct results compiled by KOIN 6 News shows that Gonzalez swept the west side of the Willamette and east of I-84. He also claimed a majority of voters around his own neighborhood in the greater Sellwood-Moreland...
Clark County Seeks Volunteers for Railroad Advisory Board
Vancouver, Wash. – The Clark County Council is seeking applicants to fill seven seats on a fifteen-person board that advises the county on matters related to the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad. The Clark County Railroad Advisory Board studies ways to improve the economic stability of the railway and explores recreational...
Massive change coming to Portland city government
Voters in Oregon’s largest city ousted an incumbent and agreed to radically remake the city’s form of government and process for electing its leaders. Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024.
thatoregonlife.com
These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America
Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
Gas stoves are hazardous to your health, Multnomah County report says
Your gas stove can make you and your children sick. That’s the message of a new report released Thursday by Multnomah County, which recommends transitioning away from gas stoves and other gas appliances because they release dangerous air pollutants. The report says children living in homes with gas stoves...
The Stranger
Slog PM: The Future of Seattle Elections Still in Limbo, King County Progressives Continue to Dominate, and Clark County Will Decide Congressional Race between a MAGA Conspiracy Theorist and a Democrat
The winds of change: Happy Friday after the election! I’m sure you understand by now that election results shift throughout the week as election workers count ballots that arrived later. Typically, we see a little change in candidates’ standings Wednesday, a little more on Thursday, and Friday’s the day that the close races become clearer. Unfortunately, not everything is so clear yet. Here's a rule to keep in mind as I go over the ballot drops from today: In King County, later ballots historically pull progressive. As for the rest of Washington, later ballots tend to lean more conservative.
D.B. Cooper expert: New evidence points to person of interest in unsolved case
A simple black necktie may be the smoking gun to solving a mystery that has fascinated the country for 50 years: who is D.B. Cooper and what happened to him?
Here are the Oregon counties that voted to keep slavery in the state constitution
After early election results came back in Oregon, several people expressed shock on social media at how many voters throughout the state said they did not want to amend the constitution to remove language allowing slavery.
kptv.com
Vancouver man arrested after refusing to stop for sergeant
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after he refused to stop for a Clark County sergeant who was attempting to pull him over. The sergeant attempted to stop a white Mazda pickup at about 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 119th Street and Northeast 117th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jason Tester, of Vancouver, was seen speeding 24 mph over the posted speed limit.
Gluesenkamp Perez leads Kent in race for Washington’s 3rd District
Amid a close race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress, the race remains too close to call with ballots still getting counted.
KXL
Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District
After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:. “As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan...
Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner
Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
The Center Square
