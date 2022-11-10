Interrogation is a new way of getting intel on enemy locations in Warzone 2. So, here’s a handy guide for you on how to interrogate enemies in Battle Royale and DMZ. Warzone 2 will follow in the footsteps of its sequel, with an aim to set a legacy of its own. This means a slew of new and advanced mechanics and features will be present for the players to use and take advantage of. One of these new features is the ability to interrogate enemies for information.

14 HOURS AGO