Sacramento, CA

Sacramento sheriff’s deputies avoid injury when shots fired at them in ‘random’ shooting

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Sheriff’s deputies escaped injury Wednesday night when gunshots were reportedly fired in the direction of their patrol vehicle in south Sacramento.

The shooting occurred about 9:40 p.m. in the area of 65th Street and Florin Road. The deputies were responding to an unrelated call for help when shots were fired in their direction, said Lt. Rodney Grassmann, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Grassmann said the deputies were driving in a patrol vehicle “when the bullets whizzed by” in what he called ”a random sort of incident.” Nobody was struck by gunfire, and no injuries were reported.

Grassmann said investigators did not have any suspect description to release. The shooting remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

