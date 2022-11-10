ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2now.com

13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus

The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location

ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
ELLISVILLE, MO
KMOV

WANTED: Highland police searching for man accused of stalking, burglary

HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV) – Police in Highland are asking for help finding a man accused of burglary and stalking. Officers released a photo of Hunter D. Michael, 30, Monday morning. According to the Highland Police Department, Michael is wanted for stalking and burglary to a motor vehicle through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.
HIGHLAND, IL
5 On Your Side

Major Case Squad activated for fatal shooting at St. Louis County gas station

COOL VALLEY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the homicide of a person Sunday night at a gas station in Cool Valley, Missouri. Major Case Squad said that at about 6:30 p.m. Normandy Police Department received and responded to a call for shots fired at gas station in the 1700 block of South Florissant Road. Officers at the scene did not locate a victim, so they left the scene.
NORMANDY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen from Festus-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of car from outside a home in the 2100 block of Horine Road north of Festus. The 2016 Ford Fiesta was valued at about $8,000, authorities reported. The victim said she had left the keys inside the car and the...
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Major Case Squad investigating homicide in Cool Valley

COOL VALLEY, Mo. (KMOV) – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called to assist with the investigation into a Sunday night homicide in Cool Valley. Normandy officers were notified that shots had been fired at a gas station in the 1700 block of Florissant Road around 6:30 p.m. Officers could not find any shooting victims at the scene at that time.
NORMANDY, MO
Washington Missourian

Sheriff investigating shooting in Villa Ridge

An early morning shooting over the weekend remains under investigation, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. During the shooting, which occurred at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 100 block of Highway M in Villa Ridge, an unknown person or persons fired six shots into a private residence. The homeowner, who contacted the Sheriff's Department, did not know who may have fired at her home, according to Pelton.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
5 On Your Side

16-year-old shot in north St. Louis neighborhood Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS — Detectives are investigating a shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood that left a teen wounded Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Obear Ave near 20th Street in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, a 16-year-old was walking in the alley when he heard gunshots. He was struck in the abdomen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
