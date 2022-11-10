Preparations underway for heavy rain expected across western Mass. Friday

Read full article on original website
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
"From mid 70s this past Saturday to the first snow map of the season." National Weather Service: ‘It’s expected the coastal plain will remain as rain, while the interior starts as snow before changing to rain.’. Eric Fisher, WBZ-TV: ‘Best shot at some slushy accumulation + some icing...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The first winter weather event of the season could bring a mix of rain and snow to Connecticut early this week. The wintry mix is expected to fall Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The conditions could produce "hazardous travel conditions, particularly for the Wednesday morning commute," the agency's Albany office said in a bulletin early Monday.
About a week ago, we told you that Maine could see its first real snowfall of the 2022 / 2023 winter season toward the end of this coming week. Now, it looks like that first snow will begin falling even earlier than we thought. According to AccuWeather, a massive storm...
What will happen this winter in Upstate New York? Forecast models have been all over the place. The Climate Prediction Center calls for a warm and wet La Nina winter. The Farmer’s Almanac says we’ll be buried under a mountain of snow. NOAA says everything’s going to be average across the board. All we know was that ten days ago it was short sleeve weather and now we could be seeing inches of snow on the ground.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 1st snowflakes of the season are on the way for most of western Mass this week. We’ve issued a low-impact First Alert Weather Day for the timeframe of Tuesday night through Wednesday morning for some high terrain accumulations and slick travel conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Berkshire County from 6PM Tuesday night through 10AM Wednesday morning and we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning for slippery travel.
VIDEO: Take a look at a pair of hour-by-hour looks at how the winter weather system could take shape for Wednesday. Read the full forecast here.
You have probably heard over the past 24-48 hours of the potential of a pretty sizable snow event that will be bearing down on parts of New York State. The timing will be anywhere from Wednesday to Saturday, but the worst of it appears to be from Thursday evening through Saturday for many people in Western New York, as well as Central and Upstate New York; off Lake Ontario.
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of. 1 to 3 inches with up to 4 inches possible in the higher. terrain. Ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. expected. * WHERE…Northwestern Connecticut, the...
After a stretch of rain and unseasonably mild temperatures, New Hampshire could be in for a touch of winter. Much cooler air returns Sunday and with clouds and scattered showers, temperatures will have a hard time getting out of the 40s. Up north, it will turn cold enough for rain...
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what Hurricane Nicole could mean for western Massachusetts.
It was a downright chilly weekend. It started out rainy on Friday and then a cold Saturday with rain and even some snow showers on Sunday, with a real-feel temperature around 30 degrees. Before this past weekend, it had been a rather mild and downright pleasant fall for Buffalo and...
Massachusetts will see some strong gusts and heavy rain, but the storm should do little damage. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida soon, but will then continue on up towards New England. It is expected to cause high winds and rain, but shouldn’t do too much damage.
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
