Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Topgolf Louisville finally has an official opening date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We now know when Topgolf Louisville is officially opening. The long-awaited sports entertainment venue is opening on Nov. 18, this Friday. That was announced via Topgolf's website. Up until now, Topgolf management would only say that they hoped to be open by Thanksgiving. Topgolf is located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

ACT Louisville Productions presents '13: The Musical'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ACT Louisville Productions is putting on a presentation of "13: The Musical." The show was a production that was written and performed back in the early 2000s as a vehicle for kids to dance and sing on stage. This particular production will feature all middle school...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

16-year-old girl shot in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl was shot Sunday morning in the Chickasaw neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened around 10 a.m. when LMPD was notified of a shooting where the victim was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by private means. An investigation by police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

ISP: 2 people lead police on multi-county chase in U-Haul across southern Indiana on I-65

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A New Albany man and woman led police on a car chase through three counties in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. It started shortly before 3 p.m. when 36-year-old Chance Money and 36-year-old Jessica Holliday left the scene of a reported theft at a Home Depot in a U-Haul box truck just as Seymour Police Department officers arrived.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a Buechel shooting that killed a man in September, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Joe Lewis III, 26, of Louisville was arrested on Monday and charged with murder. The shooting in question happened in the 2000...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

23-year-old man charged with murder after fatal Old Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is being charged with murder after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash that left one dead and seriously injured another. Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 23-year-old Alvaro Manriquez Friday on charges of murder, first-degree assault, receiving stolen property, no operators-moped license, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.
LOUISVILLE, KY

