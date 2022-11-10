Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow lasts into the night, watch for slick travel
We have a potent storm system working through the Central and Southern High Plains today. This is a compact and quick moving system, capable of producing rain to snow from central into eastern Kansas early this evening. As temperatures cool, snow will be the dominate precipitation. We have already seen...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain/snow mix moves through Monday, chilly week
Many Kansans will see their first snow of the season on Monday as our next storm system pushes through the region. As we warm just a few degrees during the day, many of us in central and eastern Kansas will see a mix of rain and snow. Conditions will change by the minute with temperatures flirting with the freezing mark. By midday, the band of moisture will set up closer to central Kansas and I-135.
Wintry conditions in Wichita's forecast
A wintry mix possible today, less than an inch of accumulation is expected. Steve gets the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from KSN Meteorologist Warren Sears.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter weather kicks off the workweek
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for a large portion of the region for tomorrow in anticipation of our next storm system. With temperatures fluctuating right around freezing, a rain/snow mixture can be expected to track across the region throughout the day. Light snowfall creeps into western Kansas as we...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slightly warmer Sunday with rain/snow mix Monday
After a cold start to the morning, Sunday will be our warmest day of the next week. We see a good deal of sunshine and stronger winds out of the south. Eventually the stronger winds help usher that warmer air in place with highs in the 40s/50s. Another chilly night...
KWCH.com
Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early taste of winter brought some much-needed moisture to much of Kansas in the form of light snow. By early Tuesday morning, Kansans in the Wichita area are among those who can expect anywhere from a trace up to about two inches of snow. A...
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Coming to Eastern Kansas
Winter weather is coming to eastern Kansas. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of eastern Kansas from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. About two inches of snow is expected across much of the advisory area. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT...
Wichita, are you ready for the snow and cold?
All you need to know to be prepared for cold weather in the coming days.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold trend continues, rain/snow mix possible next week
After a cool day with highs in the 40s and 50s, temperatures fall overnight. Clear skies will allow temperatures to dip back into the 20s for most, with those in northwestern Kansas looking at the upper teens for tomorrow morning. Highs by the afternoon will rebound back into the 40s...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pattern stays cool, eyeing chance for rain/snow mix
Our chilly stint continues this weekend as temperatures stay well below our average for this time of year. Saturday morning lows dropped to the single digits to the northwest, with feels-like temperatures below zero at times. Expect highs to be a few degrees warmer today with a mix of 40s...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly temperatures look to stay for quite some time
The chilly air is here to stay, at least for now. We had wind chills in western Kansas this morning down to the single digits… Real temperatures will struggle today to make it to 40 degrees for most of us. Some clouds early should give way to sunshine later...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frigid temps linger, rain/snow chance early next week
The cold is here to stay! Our weather behaves like a pendulum, swinging one way or the other. This time it is the colder direction. Temperatures are below average for our daytime highs and overnight lows. This will not change over the weekend nor next week. Overnight temperatures drop into...
How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
Wichita-area first responders busy early Monday
Early morning house fires kept first responders busy Monday. Around 1:15 a.m. firefighters were called to the 1000 block of S. Lulu. They found “heavy fire showing” from a residence. No injuries were reported.
Up to 1M birds count on Kansas wetlands during migration. Drought leaves them high and dry
One of the driest summers on record and months of relentless heat have transformed this oasis on the Plains into an empty basin.
A store with a two-decade presence in downtown Wichita is moving to the east side
A Wichita store that has been downtown for two decades is making a move to the east side this week.
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC
Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
