Wichita, KS

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow lasts into the night, watch for slick travel

We have a potent storm system working through the Central and Southern High Plains today. This is a compact and quick moving system, capable of producing rain to snow from central into eastern Kansas early this evening. As temperatures cool, snow will be the dominate precipitation. We have already seen...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain/snow mix moves through Monday, chilly week

Many Kansans will see their first snow of the season on Monday as our next storm system pushes through the region. As we warm just a few degrees during the day, many of us in central and eastern Kansas will see a mix of rain and snow. Conditions will change by the minute with temperatures flirting with the freezing mark. By midday, the band of moisture will set up closer to central Kansas and I-135.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter weather kicks off the workweek

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for a large portion of the region for tomorrow in anticipation of our next storm system. With temperatures fluctuating right around freezing, a rain/snow mixture can be expected to track across the region throughout the day. Light snowfall creeps into western Kansas as we...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early taste of winter brought some much-needed moisture to much of Kansas in the form of light snow. By early Tuesday morning, Kansans in the Wichita area are among those who can expect anywhere from a trace up to about two inches of snow. A...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Winter Weather Coming to Eastern Kansas

Winter weather is coming to eastern Kansas. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of eastern Kansas from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. About two inches of snow is expected across much of the advisory area. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
TOPEKA, KS
Sheeraz Qurban

There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC

Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
KANSAS CITY, MO

