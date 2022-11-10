Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who were Steven Spielberg’s father and mother?
Parents have an immeasurable impact on their children’s lives either as a source of inspiration, a trauma one has to overcome, or a combination of the two. At some point in all children’s lives, they realize their parents are simply normal, imperfect humans with their own sets of strengths and weaknesses. Most kids don’t take their family’s private lives and use it as a source for a major feature film, unless of course you are Steven Spielberg. His newest movie, The Fabelmans, tells the story of his own personal coming of age, his parent’s painful divorce, his experiences with antisemitism, and how filmmaking helped him through it all. This intimate autobiography of sorts reveals Spielberg’s real life parents, Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg.
"Instagram Vs. Reality": This Woman Bought A House From DIY Influencers, And It Shows How Fake Social Media Can Be
"Honestly, it makes me really sad to think that there are pictures out there of my house that could be making people feel less than about theirs."
wegotthiscovered.com
A vicious drug-running thriller secures a #1 streaming spot by infiltrating the underworld in 116 nations
The majority of titles to reach the dizzying heights of the streaming charts often tend to be A-list star vehicles bolstered by the presence of recognizable Hollywood faces, but Overdose doesn’t need any glitz or glamor to make a splash. In fact, the hard-hitting crime thriller is currently the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A gratuitously violent and sorely underrated action spectacular gets stuck in a streaming time loop
The pandemic caused widespread problems for every aspect of the entertainment industry, but for fans of adrenaline-fueled action cinema, one of the most egregious incidents saw one of last year’s best efforts fly so far under the radar that barely anybody noticed it was there to begin with. Thankfully, Boss Level didn’t take long to become a cult favorite.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unassuming in-house action sequel quietly becomes one of the biggest movies on Netflix
Netflix has made it abundantly clear the long-term goal for the platform is to cultivate and curate as many in-house blockbuster franchises as possible, with the company throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at a raft of A-list talent in order to make it a reality. However, the success of Lost Bullet 2 proves that you don’t need to break the bank in order to draw in the crowds.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Toe-Taps Toward Retirement
Say it ain’t so, Len! The longtime head judge of Dancing With the Stars announced that this season will mark his final turn with the beloved ABC series during a Monday night broadcast, earning a standing ovation from his shocked audience. Explaining he’d decided to spend more time with his family in Britain, Goodman added, “I could not thank you enough, Dancing With the Stars family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me.” Goodman’s message brought his fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli to tears as they hugged him. Goodman, 78, is a ballroom dancing legend who...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Jonhson praises Marvel for massive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ record
Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has sent praise to his biggest box office competitor Black Panther following Marvel’s latest smash-hit Wakanda Forever. While DC seems to have gotten its groove back cinematically with The Rock-led antihero film, its successes seem almost minimal in comparison to the massive wins felt by Marvel Studios with Black Panther’s sequel. The most impressive adornment so far for Wakanda Forever is its record-breaking box office opening for November,
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift’s reign of chaos continues as Swifties discover if they have tour presale access
Taylor Swift’s fandom was sent into another state of chaos — a regular occurrence ever since her tenth studio album Midnights came out — following news that Ticketmaster had begun sending out emails for The Eras Tour presale. Swift announced The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, and...
wegotthiscovered.com
An infamous historical epic that almost bankrupted an entire studio surveys its streaming kingdom
These days, we’re entirely accustomed to movies costing $200 million or not more, but Hollywood simply wasn’t ready for the sheer scope, scale, spectacle, and extravagance that defined the entire existence of 1963’s Cleopatra. Arguably the most troubled and troubled production of its time, and definitely the...
wegotthiscovered.com
When does ‘Manifest’ season 4, part 2 drop on Netflix?
Manifest season four, part one landed on Netflix Nov. 4 and answered a lot of questions while posing some new ones. The series originally aired on NBC for three seasons. Then was canceled until Netflix swooped in and saved it. Season four, part one ended on a dramatic cliffhanger that will have fans salivating for more. The official date for part two hasn’t been announced yet, but following the clues they’ve left behind could point to when we could be expecting it.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ fans are reeling from that devastating premiere twist
This article contains spoilers for the premiere of Yellowstone. During Yellowstone‘s fifth season premiere, a layered storyline unfolded to an excited yet cautious audience. Fans know not to expect joy and bliss with a complicated series, but we still hope. John Dutton swore in as Governor of Montana as...
Men Are Sharing Less Common Dating Red Flags They've Noticed In Other Men That They Want To Warn Women About
"Any man who identifies as a 'lone wolf' should be avoided. They have been ostracized by everyone already. If the man doesn't have dudes, then there is something very wrong."
wegotthiscovered.com
A blood-sucking indie title nips at the heels of ‘God of War’ and ‘Elden Ring’ for Game of the Year
It’s almost hard to believe, but 2022 is almost at a close – and as such, awards season is upon us to celebrate the best video games which captured our hearts over the course of the past twelve months. Elden Ring kicked the year off with an absolute...
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties: Your text notification from Ticketmaster could be fake
Attention Swifties! Now is the time to be vigilant more than ever, especially now since Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour pre-sale is approaching. Fans have been warned about potential fake text messages from scammers pretending to be Ticketmaster once the pre-sale launches. Ticketmaster released a Tweet with simple instructions...
wegotthiscovered.com
A classic legal thriller that got a short-lived TV show nobody cared about launders a top spot on streaming
The 1990s saw the John Grisham adaptation become a wildly popular subgenre for a hot minute, with countless legal thrillers based on the author’s work emerging in a remarkably short space of time. Depending on your personal preference, you could make an incredibly solid argument stating the case that none of them were better than The Firm.
wegotthiscovered.com
An incendiary Oscar-nominated blockbuster gets plunged into a streaming civil war
Crafting a blockbuster-sized action thriller that also doubles as a weighty awards season contender is no easy feat, but director Edward Zwick pulled it off masterfully in 2006’s Blood Diamond. To be fair, the filmmaker had cultivated a reputation for balancing broad genre-based thrills with real-world sociopolitical issues and...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Animal Crossing’ fan is on a mission to visit all of the game’s art in real life
Animal Crossing New Horizons allowed players to view popular pieces of art throughout history in the comfort of their own homes due to the pandemic. But one fan is on a mission ever since international travel is back on the table. Their plan — visit all the artwork and statues that were featured in the game.
wegotthiscovered.com
A post-apocalyptic thriller that was a brief Netflix sensation before being forgotten seeks out fresh support
Netflix might churn out a huge volume of original movies that make a sizeable splash on the viewership charts, but how many of them actually stick around and linger in the memory for longer than a couple of weeks, maybe a month or two, tops? Not Black Crab, that’s for sure.
Comments / 0