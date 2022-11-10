ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
wegotthiscovered.com

Who were Steven Spielberg’s father and mother?

Parents have an immeasurable impact on their children’s lives either as a source of inspiration, a trauma one has to overcome, or a combination of the two. At some point in all children’s lives, they realize their parents are simply normal, imperfect humans with their own sets of strengths and weaknesses. Most kids don’t take their family’s private lives and use it as a source for a major feature film, unless of course you are Steven Spielberg. His newest movie, The Fabelmans, tells the story of his own personal coming of age, his parent’s painful divorce, his experiences with antisemitism, and how filmmaking helped him through it all. This intimate autobiography of sorts reveals Spielberg’s real life parents, Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

A gratuitously violent and sorely underrated action spectacular gets stuck in a streaming time loop

The pandemic caused widespread problems for every aspect of the entertainment industry, but for fans of adrenaline-fueled action cinema, one of the most egregious incidents saw one of last year’s best efforts fly so far under the radar that barely anybody noticed it was there to begin with. Thankfully, Boss Level didn’t take long to become a cult favorite.
wegotthiscovered.com

An unassuming in-house action sequel quietly becomes one of the biggest movies on Netflix

Netflix has made it abundantly clear the long-term goal for the platform is to cultivate and curate as many in-house blockbuster franchises as possible, with the company throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at a raft of A-list talent in order to make it a reality. However, the success of Lost Bullet 2 proves that you don’t need to break the bank in order to draw in the crowds.
TheDailyBeast

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Toe-Taps Toward Retirement

Say it ain’t so, Len! The longtime head judge of Dancing With the Stars announced that this season will mark his final turn with the beloved ABC series during a Monday night broadcast, earning a standing ovation from his shocked audience. Explaining he’d decided to spend more time with his family in Britain, Goodman added, “I could not thank you enough, Dancing With the Stars family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me.” Goodman’s message brought his fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli to tears as they hugged him. Goodman, 78, is a ballroom dancing legend who...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Jonhson praises Marvel for massive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ record

Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has sent praise to his biggest box office competitor Black Panther following Marvel’s latest smash-hit Wakanda Forever. While DC seems to have gotten its groove back cinematically with The Rock-led antihero film, its successes seem almost minimal in comparison to the massive wins felt by Marvel Studios with Black Panther’s sequel. The most impressive adornment so far for Wakanda Forever is its record-breaking box office opening for November,
wegotthiscovered.com

When does ‘Manifest’ season 4, part 2 drop on Netflix?

Manifest season four, part one landed on Netflix Nov. 4 and answered a lot of questions while posing some new ones. The series originally aired on NBC for three seasons. Then was canceled until Netflix swooped in and saved it. Season four, part one ended on a dramatic cliffhanger that will have fans salivating for more. The official date for part two hasn’t been announced yet, but following the clues they’ve left behind could point to when we could be expecting it.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Yellowstone’ fans are reeling from that devastating premiere twist

This article contains spoilers for the premiere of Yellowstone. During Yellowstone‘s fifth season premiere, a layered storyline unfolded to an excited yet cautious audience. Fans know not to expect joy and bliss with a complicated series, but we still hope. John Dutton swore in as Governor of Montana as...
MONTANA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Swifties: Your text notification from Ticketmaster could be fake

Attention Swifties! Now is the time to be vigilant more than ever, especially now since Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour pre-sale is approaching. Fans have been warned about potential fake text messages from scammers pretending to be Ticketmaster once the pre-sale launches. Ticketmaster released a Tweet with simple instructions...
ARIZONA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

An incendiary Oscar-nominated blockbuster gets plunged into a streaming civil war

Crafting a blockbuster-sized action thriller that also doubles as a weighty awards season contender is no easy feat, but director Edward Zwick pulled it off masterfully in 2006’s Blood Diamond. To be fair, the filmmaker had cultivated a reputation for balancing broad genre-based thrills with real-world sociopolitical issues and...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Animal Crossing’ fan is on a mission to visit all of the game’s art in real life

Animal Crossing New Horizons allowed players to view popular pieces of art throughout history in the comfort of their own homes due to the pandemic. But one fan is on a mission ever since international travel is back on the table. Their plan — visit all the artwork and statues that were featured in the game.

