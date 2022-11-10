Read full article on original website
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
seventeen.com
Are Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Dating?
Following his highly publicized, nine-month relationship with Kim Kardashian, it appears that Pete Davidson might be moving on. Although no details have been confirmed, an anonymous tip to DeuxMoi over the weekend revealed that the former Saturday Night Live comedian was spotted on a date with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski (aka EmRata).
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Is Gorgeous in a Semi-Sheer Backless Gown
Kylie Jenner's latest red-carpet look embodies her trendy style. The reality star attended last night's Baby2Baby Gala in support of her older sister Kim Kardashian, who received the charity's Giving Tree Award. For the occasion, the Kylie Cosmetics founder chose a custom gown by Loewe, which gives an ultra-sexy spin on the backless trend.
