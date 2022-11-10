ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy

There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
Did You go to Don’s Sports Card Center as a Kid Growing up in Maine?

I haven’t been in years but I used to go all the time as a little kid with my brother. Growing up in North Yarmouth, Portland always felt like a faraway land, and trips into the city used to be one of the most exciting days. We’d get all our errands done in one day while we were in the area, which always made it a fun adventure.
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine

Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

