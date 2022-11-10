Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Slugger the Sea Dog’s Season Highlights Are Mascot Hall of Fame Worthy
Portland, Maine, is fortunate to have one of the greats mascots of all time. The Portland Sea Dog’s mascot Slugger goes above and beyond every single game to bring the community joy, laughter, and positivity through his skits, dances, and costumes. I may even be bold enough to say...
The Generous Story That Embodies the Epitome of Disc Golf in New Hampshire
Disc golfing has very quickly become one of my favorite activities in the past few years. Over the weekend, one single act of generosity encompassed the epitome of disc golfing in New Hampshire and New England. If you have never done it, get out and try disc golf. If you...
This Portland Pier Condo for Sale Amazes with its Views & Location
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices still high, houses continue to sell. And now a condo unit has hit the market that might take desirable to a new level. Introducing the Portland Pier Complex, a condo community...
Did You See Actor and Maine Native Patrick Dempsey in Saco Last Week?
For as many stories out there as there are of celebrities forgetting where they come from and becoming too egotistical and snobby, there are also stories of people always remembering where they got their start. Thankfully, no matter where his career and success take him, Patrick Dempsey always has the...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
Hundreds of Santas to Descend on Portland, Maine, for a Holiday Bar Crawl
If you enjoy dressing up for the holidays as well as having a couple of drinks, then this is for you. Imagine roaming the streets of Portland, Maine, with a bunch of other people dressed like Santa Claus, because on Saturday, December 3rd, you can. It's been some years, but...
Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy
There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
Did You go to Don’s Sports Card Center as a Kid Growing up in Maine?
I haven’t been in years but I used to go all the time as a little kid with my brother. Growing up in North Yarmouth, Portland always felt like a faraway land, and trips into the city used to be one of the most exciting days. We’d get all our errands done in one day while we were in the area, which always made it a fun adventure.
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
In Maine, mass timber seen as a climate solution and an economic opportunity
Construction at Bowdoin College using mass timber. Photo courtesy Bowdoin College. As the engineered wood material called mass timber gains traction in Maine, supporters believe it could both help lower carbon emissions from new buildings and galvanize the growth of the state’s forestry industry. “It has enormous potential to...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
WMTW
Portland restaurant offers sinfully good gluten-free menu at new location
PORTLAND, Maine — This week on Maine Menu, Jim Keithley stopped by a place with sinfully good food. Sinful Kitchen may have had to move but now is doing better than ever. The restaurant found a new home just four doors up from where it used to be, but owners say the business has doubled.
Prides Corner Drive-In in Westbrook, ME, Is Closing Out the Season With a Christmas Triple Feature
Drive-Ins seem to be disappearing more and more over the years, but luckily for us, some remain in the state of Maine. I used to love going to the drive-in to catch a double feature, but to be honest, sometimes it was a struggle to stay up to watch all of the second movie.
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
This Huge 40-Foot Christmas Tree Will Soon Be in Monument Square Portland, Maine
Christmas is fast approaching, and Portland is getting ready. One of the city's prized seasonal landmarks is the large pine tree that stands in Monument Square every year. And with the lighting ceremony coming up on Nov. 25th, the announcement's been made about which tree's been selected to represent the season.
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
Old School Bus Transformed By Maine Graffiti Artist Into the 207 Fashion Bus Mobile Thrift Store
Mike Rich is a graffiti artist, but he's not tagging buildings or railroad cars. He's a professional graffiti artist in Maine who is hired to create amazing works of art on buildings, walls and even ugly metal utility boxes. Mike latest project however is a unique one. He has turned...
Police search Presumpscot River for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police and an air boat from Brunswick searched the Presumpscot River Friday morning for a 21-year-old Portland man missing since Nov. 4. Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his Auburn Street apartment at about 8 a.m. that day, state police said Monday. A Silver Alert...
