Sports Illustrated CEO Discusses Record Quarterly Results

 4 days ago

Sports Illustrated parent company Arena Group reported record quarterly revenue despite pressure in its industry. Ross Levinsohn, CEO and chairman of the Arena Group and CEO of Sports Illustrated, discussed the latest results.

Related
Cheddar News

President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
Cheddar News

Student Borrowers Wait in Anticipation for Biden Announcement on Loans

President Biden is expected to make an announcement regarding student debt this week, with hopes from borrowers that up to $10,000 per loan will be canceled. Roy Paul, the executive director of the financial literacy nonprofit Cents Ability, joined Cheddar News to talk about predictions regarding the announcement. "I think President Biden, playing the moderate person that he is, is really struggling with the idea that there are going to be millions of people who were quote-unquote left out of this process," he said.
Cheddar News

Midterms 2022: Cannabis Legalization Wins in Two of Five States

When cannabis came up for a vote in the 2022 midterm elections, it wasn’t a clean sweep like two years prior. Adult-use legalization made it to the ballot in five states but succeeded in only two: Maryland and Missouri. Initiatives failed by relatively slim margins in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota, all historically Republican states. But in a tougher election year, experts were not especially surprised and maintained hope of future reforms on the state and federal levels.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's team begins mass layoffs days after $44 billion takeover

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly" one day after Elon Musk's team laid off approximately half of the workforce. "Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," Dorsey tweeted.
CBS News

Amazon reportedly expected to announce layoffs of up to 10,000 workers

There are reports that Amazon is expected to announce layoffs of as many as 10,000 employees in the days ahead, following job cuts at Twitter, Meta and other tech companies. It would be the e-commerce giant's largest workforce cut to date. New York Times technology correspondent Karen Weise joins CBS News with more.
Cheddar News

Sam Bankman-Fried's Downfall Sends Shockwaves Through Crypto

Signage for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is visible Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics, and potentially the world’s first trillionaire. Now the comments about the 30-year-old aren’t so kind after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, Nov. 11 leaving his investors and customers feeling duped and many others in the crypto world fearing the repercussions. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
MIAMI, FL
Cheddar News

Tesla Stock Loses Shine as Musk Becomes Mired in Twitter 'Money Pit'

A Tesla vehicle is plugged into a Tesla charging station in a parking lot on September 22, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images) While Elon Musk scrambles to make Twitter financially viable just weeks after his purchase became official, some investors are increasingly skeptical that the serial entrepreneur can balance the added workload.
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

