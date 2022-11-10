ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Kentucky governor to make announcement about medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will be making an announcement in regard to medical marijuana on Tuesday. Medical marijuana is not currently legal in the state of Kentucky, but Beshear has voiced his support for its legalization. Watch related content in the player above. He released reports...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Topgolf Louisville finally has an official opening date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We now know when Topgolf Louisville is officially opening. The long-awaited sports entertainment venue is opening on Nov. 18, this Friday. That was announced via Topgolf's website. Up until now, Topgolf management would only say that they hoped to be open by Thanksgiving. Topgolf is located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kroger stores in Louisville region closing early for Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attention, last minute shoppers. Kroger stores in the Louisville region will be closing early on Thanksgiving. (In the player above, Rossen Reports: How to get Thanksgiving dinner for free) According to Kroger representatives, Louisville area stores will be closing at 3 p.m. EST. They will reopen...
WLKY.com

Record November snowfall across Louisville region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early-season wintry system brought anywhere between a dusting to 3 inches of snow across the Louisville region on Saturday. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport officially received 1.2" of snow, which broke the old daily record snowfall total of 0.3" set back in 2013. The average first inch of snow in Louisville usually doesn't occur until December 26, so this was definitely an earlier-than-normal snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL student recovering in hospital after being shot near campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UofL student is recovering in a hospital after being shot in south Louisville. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Third Street, which is located near the University of Louisville campus. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

ACT Louisville Productions presents '13: The Musical'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ACT Louisville Productions is putting on a presentation of "13: The Musical." The show was a production that was written and performed back in the early 2000s as a vehicle for kids to dance and sing on stage. This particular production will feature all middle school...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested

WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

16-year-old girl shot in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl was shot Sunday morning in the Chickasaw neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened around 10 a.m. when LMPD was notified of a shooting where the victim was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by private means. An investigation by police...
LOUISVILLE, KY

