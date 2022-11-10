ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Southampton makes $1.5 million in renovations to Shinnecock Commercial Dock

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ma4E2_0j6WfSpw00

The Town of Southampton says it has made major renovations to the Shinnecock Commercial Dock to support the fishing industry on the East End.

A total of $1.5 million was spent to repair the second largest commercial fishing fleet in New York.

Hampton Bays fishermen say the commercial pier needed some work - from crumbling docks, deteriorating bulkheads and parking lots with potholes.

"It was old and falling apart before that," says Scott Berglin. "We need stuff like this."

The electrical system at the dock got a major upgrade in addition to being raised up about 20 feet off the ground.

"That's another important safety feature because that's no longer susceptible to floodwaters," says Southampton Deputy Town Supervisor Frank Zappone.

New York state says the fishing industry brought in nearly $6 million worth of products in 2018. They hope renovations will help improve that number.

Fishermen hope so too because they are worried about the industry.

"The economy is hurting us real bad, and the price of fuel is hurting us real bad," says James Kraus.

Southampton town officials say they would like to make other improvements at the Shinnecock Commercial Dock, such as possibly adding a better fish processing area to the facility.

Comments / 0

Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brookhaven, NY

The town of Brookhaven comprises nine villages and five unincorporated hamlets, making it a unique place in Long Island's Suffolk County. Because of its dozens of incorporated communities, Brookhaven's total land area stretches from the north to south shores of Long Island. Many New Yorkers love to retreat in this...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
therealdeal.com

Inside Shahab Karmely’s historic East Hampton mansion

UPDATED, November 14, 2:05 ET: Shahab Karmely says only a builder like himself would have taken on the massive rehabilitation of the Gardiner Estate, a historic 5-acre East Hampton spread. “Even the billionaires and ‘money’s-no-object’ folks in the Hamptons would probably have been scared off by a project like this,”...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year

The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
27east.com

Police Chase in Sagaponack

Following a brief car chase in Sagaponack on Sunday afternoon, a man wanted by Suffolk County Police was taken into custody by Southampton Town Police. The man fled police by... more. A motorcyclist was killed instantly when he was thrown off his 1984 Harley Davidson on Sunrise Highway just east...
SAGAPONACK, NY
CBS New York

Long Island rolls out first food scrap collection program

CALVERTON, N.Y. -- Long Island's first food scrap collection program was rolled out on the East End. Riverhead is collecting scraps from homes and businesses to reduce the waste stream and make compost for local farms. It's seen as a win-win, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday. The busy Bean and Bagel Cafe in Calverton no longer sends much food waste to landfills. Scraps go into a bucket that gets picked up by the town of Riverhead. "You don't really realize how much food you throw away until we started doing this," said Joanne Leibold. "Any kind of raw vegetable, salad, tomato, strawberry, even...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longislandadvance.net

Bellport’s breach closes after 10 years

The breach at Bellport’s Old/New Inlet, opened during Superstorm Sandy nearly 10 years ago to the day, has completely closed, meaning there is no longer exchange of tidal waters between the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
BELLPORT, NY
longisland.com

An Immersive Wonderland of Lights Comes to Eisenhower Park

Experience an evening filled with light and radiance at the LuminoCity Festival at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. The immersive, family-friendly outdoor event features more than 17 acres of magical displays and unique pieces of art, including one-of-a-kind handmade sculptures, illuminated with light and color. The fantasy-filled spectacle runs through Sunday, January 8.
EAST MEADOW, NY
News 12

News 12

119K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy