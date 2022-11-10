Toys for Tots joined by Marines for Brooklyn day of donations

The U.S. Marine Corps has officially kicked off the giving season with Toys for Tots, as they made their way around Brooklyn on Thursday to drop off dozens of boxes for the annual campaign.

Over the next five weeks, these boxes will fill up with thousands of toys for children in need. Toys for Tots accepts most toys as long as they’re new and unopened.

Cpl. Mejia Diaz and Sgt. Jafar helped distribute the new toys and talked about helping out the kids in need.

“We raise toys, funds, books, and things like that, and we donate to those kids in need,” said Jafar. “We try to put a smile on faces for Christmas time, for those kids… so they have some hope.”

Brooklyn’s P.S./I.S. 121 participated as well.

“I think everyone can understand that basic idea of wanting to make sure that kids can open presents and get that really positive feeling,” said Zak Haviland, principal of P.S./I.S. 121. “We talk about gratitude in a way that's relatable to everyone, and we've found that Toys for Tots over the years has been a really fabulous way of doing that.”

Anyone who is interested can drop off toys at any participating business. Toys for Tots also accepts financial donations.

Click here for more information.