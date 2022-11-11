Woman claims she’s misgendered at work by Dollar General

Joy Derosa's name tag at work says her name and clarifies her pronouns as she/her.

The 41-year-old woman from the hamlet of Wallkill is transitioning and says she's done everything she can to make sure coworkers and management at the Dollar General store in Marlboro know her correct name and gender since she started last year.

"Throughout the whole year, mostly the employees, they continue to say 'he' and say to the customers 'go to his register' or 'he'll help you,'" said DeRosa.

DeRosa legally changed her name and documents in September.

She says she notified management at the store in Marlboro multiple times but that her bosses and coworkers refuse to acknowledge her name or gender and have not changed her name at work.

"Everything says Joseph with the job," says DeRosa. "They post a schedule on the board, it still says Joseph. They do cross it out and put Joy on top of it but it still says Joseph."

News 12 reached out to a district manager for Dollar General and its corporate office who responded after our report aired saying, "At Dollar General, we value our diverse and inclusive work environment and encourage all employees to bring their authentic selves to work each day."

A representative for Dollar General told News 12 DeRosa's new legal name has since been updated on her employment records.

DeRosa says she reached out to News 12 to help get her voice heard and to raise awareness.

"I don't mind being an advocate for other people and that's especially why I wanted to speak out publicly," said DeRosa. "Not only am I speaking out for individuals in the LGBTQ community, but it's important that we all come together and get along and there's no discrimination."