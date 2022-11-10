Fundraiser, donation drives to aid families displaced by Chicago fire

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- After a fire heavily damaged four homes Tuesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood, a woman has been leading an effort to raise money and collect other donations to help all the people who were displaced.

Erica Rios is friends with one of the families that lost their home and knows many of the other displaced residents from the fire on Washtenaw Avenue near Fullerton.

She says they lost nearly everything in the fire and need help.

Rios has raised thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe campaign to help the displaced residents, and she's also started a drive to collect needed items, such as toiletries and diapers.

Donations can be dropped off at the 14th District police station, the 1st Ward aldermanic office, and St. John Berchmans Church at the corner of Logan and Maplewood.

Donations will also be accepted this weekend at St. Paul Church at the corner of Altgeld and Talman.

