Chicago, IL

Fundraiser, donation drives to aid families displaced by Chicago fire

By Jim Gudas
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- After a fire heavily damaged four homes Tuesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood, a woman has been leading an effort to raise money and collect other donations to help all the people who were displaced.

Erica Rios is friends with one of the families that lost their home and knows many of the other displaced residents from the fire on Washtenaw Avenue near Fullerton.

She says they lost nearly everything in the fire and need help.

Rios has raised thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe campaign to help the displaced residents, and she's also started a drive to collect needed items, such as toiletries and diapers.

Donations can be dropped off at the 14th District police station, the 1st Ward aldermanic office, and St. John Berchmans Church at the corner of Logan and Maplewood.

Donations will also be accepted this weekend at St. Paul Church at the corner of Altgeld and Talman.

Related
CBS Chicago

Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. As of Monday morning, police are still questioning a person of interest. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's totaled. It's completely done for." He was not the only one....
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Whole Foods’ Decision To Close Englewood Store Inspires Resident To Build Thriving Community Garden

ENGLEWOOD — When Whole Foods announced its Englewood store would close, an Englewood native had an idea to galvanize young people for community good. Kenneth Griffin, a police officer, chef and founder of nonprofit No Matter What, built a fence with a local teen around a vacant lot at 6505 S. Bishop St. Then, with no experience in gardening, he gathered more teens and police officers and built a thriving community garden on the land this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
