Read full article on original website
Related
Red Cross of East TN reminds people to check the batteries on their smoke detector
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If your smoke detector is chiming, do not ignore it. That sound usually means that its battery needs to be changed, and taking the time to switch out the battery can be lifesaving. The Red Cross of East Tennessee said people should replace their smoke detector...
fox17.com
Tennessee lodge shares taste of winter after 1" snowfall, temps of 11 degrees
Gatlinburg, Tenn.--A Tennessee lodge has shared photos of winter weather at one of the highest locations in the state. LeConte Lodge falls under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service in the Great Smoky Mountains. Sitting at 6,360 feet, the lodge sits atop the third highest peak in the Smokies.
WBIR
Nobody Trashes Tennessee event rescheduled due to weather
The Nobody Trashes Tennessee event is now set for November 29. TDOT is partnering with UT to clean up the campus.
wvlt.tv
1 in critical condition, dog unaccounted for following Knox Co. fire
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is in critical condition after a fire near the Union County line Monday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to the 9100 block of Copper Valley Road around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 14. Once on the scene, the home had been fully engulfed by flames, officials said.
WATE
Two meteor showers continue this week
This week the Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower continues. This week the Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower continues. High flu activity in TN, double homicide trial, Vols …. 0:00 CDC puts Tennessee in worst category for Flu activity 1:45 CDC: Tennessee has a "very...
WTVC
Tennessee woman, 26, jumped out window and disappeared off the face of the earth
OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A young woman jumps out of her bedroom window, barefoot wearing only pajamas. She runs into dense woods and disappears off the face of the earth. Her friends and supporters are saying law enforcement totally failed Kaitlyn Ledbetter. It is a rough place surrounded...
10-year-old dies after being trapped in Middlesboro house fire
A middle school student has died following a house fire in Bell County, Kentucky. According to WRIL, the Middlesboro Fire and Police Departments were called to a home on Ironwood Road Sunday.
Appalachian Unsolved: The twin whose bones were found in a box
RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — With its abundant gullies, hills, forests and thickets, East Tennessee offers thousands of places to dump a body. In the summer of 1996, a killer knew exactly what to do with Brenda Clark. Someone taped together a large cardboard box and left her in it some...
Knox County leaders cut ribbon on new roundabout to make Hardin Valley roads safer
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs appeared in Hardin Valley alongside the Engineering and Public Works senior director to cut the ribbon on a project meant to help make an intersection safer for drivers. They unveiled a new roundabout at the intersection of Hardin...
crossvillenews1st.com
TENNESSEE RESIDENTS WARNED: BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR…COWS
Traffic on I-40 West near mile marker 432 was backed up for miles on Thursday night after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cocke County. The trailer was carrying 68 head of cattle, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. “Should you have a cow show up on your...
GSMNP: Clingmans Dome Road reopens, drivers warned to watch for ice, snow
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountain National Park said Clingmans Dome Road is reopened after closing on Sunday due to ice and snow. The park said drivers should still watch for ice and snow. Park services have recently opened Newfound Gap Road between Gatlinburg and...
WBIR
No Trash November | Help keep UT campus clean
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has a campaign that helps keep Tennessee clean. On Tuesday, they are partnering with UT to clean up the campus.
wpln.org
Tennessee’s climate polluters have been mapped. Some might surprise you.
Climate polluters have a new spotlight on them thanks to a new global data effort. Across Tennessee, landfills are emitting methane. Cement factories, which support the concrete industry, produce massive amounts of carbon dioxide. Airports, steel plants and the oil refinery in Memphis are big emitters. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s...
wvlt.tv
Blount County Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials posted to Facebook on Monday searching for volunteers for its senior outreach program. The volunteers would check on the elderly in Blount County. Volunteers are required to graduate from a training program, must be over 21 and have a valid...
The Tomahawk
Tennessee cut flowers workshop scheduled for January 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee Center for Profitable Agriculture is offering three educational workshops tailored to cut flower growers in January 2023. The workshop “Tennessee Cut Flowers: Growing and Marketing Considerations for Beginners” will be held on three different dates in West, Middle and East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
WBIR
Tennessee health hospital at capacity
COVID cases in children are still a concern for health officials, as well. This is a look at Tennessee's pediatric hospital bed capacities.
thesmokies.com
12 best pet friendly hotels in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge TN
Years ago, we stopped at one of the massive flea markets in Sevierville, TN on a busy Saturday morning. This was back in the pre-eBay days when you could still occasionally find treasures at a flea market. Parking was scarce and we ended up down the road a bit. Walking...
WSMV
Lincoln County inmates escape on 4-wheeler
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0