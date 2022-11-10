Read full article on original website
Carter County students will earn associates degrees before their diplomas
ELIZABETHTON — It has now been over a year since the Carter County School System began its middle college program, and this spring, the first 31 graduates of the program will be receiving their two-year associates degrees. But those graduates are just one of several ways to measure the growth and success of the program.
Boone, Hilltoppers still breathing thanks to old-school approach
Why are Science Hill and Daniel Boone still alive and beginning preparations for chances to earn the biggest win in either school’s history?. They have distinctly different stories, but there is one unifying factor.
Eastman announces alert system tests
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company on Monday announced it will conduct site-wide testing of its hazardous vapor release alerting system on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 16-17. The annual testing will begin at 8 a.m. and end by 3 p.m. on both days, according to a news release from Eastman. Eastman’s blue light alert […]
Author Trigiani returning to Wise County for workshop, Coffee Night
WISE — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie “Big Stone Gap,” will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event marks the 25th anniversary...
TWRA stresses hunter safety after Monday morning accident
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said understanding hunter safety is vital after a juvenile was injured in a hunting accident in Washington County. The juvenile was climbing a tree stand on private property Monday when his rifle discharged, resulting in what law enforcement described as non-life-threatening injuries. The TWRA […]
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
Gate City, Lebanon among winners in VHSL Football First Round
Gate City, Lebanon among winners in VHSL Football First Round
'Create Appalachia' holding grand opening for new business incubator in Johnson City
'Create Appalachia' holding grand opening for new business incubator in Johnson City
Threads to veterans: Local woman makes quilts for veterans
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pat Martin arrived at the Veterans Day celebration in Kiwanis Park on Friday with 60 hand-made quilts and handed them out for free. “It’s a tremendous treasure to have,” said Vietnam War Navy veteran William Blair. “It’s really a blessing to have a thank you like this because those of […]
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022
NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
Free winter clothing giveaway held in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With cold weather expected this week, a Kingsport church held a coat drive Saturday morning to help homeless and impoverished residents stay warm this winter. Abundant Life Fellowship held its Share the Warmth event, giving out free gloves, hats and coats to those in need. Danny Walker, Pastor of Abundant Life […]
Gate City fan holds special bond with Blue Devils QB Luke Bledsoe
GATE CITY, Va. — Whether it's holding for his kicker, tossing dimes, or taking the ball himself, Gate City's Luke Bledsoe does whatever called upon Friday Nights. Gate City Head Coach Jeremy Houseright says, "he (Luke) takes control of the offense for us, he’s been a good leader, hard worker."
Historic site where men from Sullivan County fought is collapsing
In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee. His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan...
Update On School Delays Due To Wintry Weather
The Avery County School System will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The released this statement Monday evening on their Facebook page:. Ashe County Public Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay. Watauga County has not made an announcement on whether or not there will...
Girls On The Run 5K Walk/Run happening this weekend
Angela Huffine and some of the girls taking part in the Girls on the Run 5K, preview that big event coming to the ETSU campus this weekend!
Connect Downtown Johnson City announces return of Candy Land Christmas
Candy Land Christmas will return to downtown Johnson City for this holiday season, Connect Downtown Johnson City announced this week. With holiday displays, over 160 Christmas trees, makers markets, and more, Candy Land Christmas has become a “must-see” event each year.
Juvenile injured in Monday morning hunting accident
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boy was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) officials. A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that two juveniles had been hunting on private property at the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road when the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Washington County […]
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for Shelter
Homeless shelters across the region are nearing or at full capacity as the frigid snap struck the region Sunday. Bristol's Brian Plank, Executive Director of the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission says the winter outlook is grim. Plank says the numbers are going up as people are having trouble paying their rent. When their shelter has an open bed, it fills immediately.
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
Carter County Commission will consider a $5 per hour pay increase for sheriff's department
ELIZABETHTON — Deputies and correction officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department could see a pay increase of $5 per hour if the Carter County Commission goes along with recommendation of the Budget Committee. That commission meeting takes place on Nov. 21. The Budget Committee has been debating...
