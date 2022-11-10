ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Carter County students will earn associates degrees before their diplomas

ELIZABETHTON — It has now been over a year since the Carter County School System began its middle college program, and this spring, the first 31 graduates of the program will be receiving their two-year associates degrees. But those graduates are just one of several ways to measure the growth and success of the program.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Eastman announces alert system tests

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company on Monday announced it will conduct site-wide testing of its hazardous vapor release alerting system on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 16-17. The annual testing will begin at 8 a.m. and end by 3 p.m. on both days, according to a news release from Eastman. Eastman’s blue light alert […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

TWRA stresses hunter safety after Monday morning accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said understanding hunter safety is vital after a juvenile was injured in a hunting accident in Washington County. The juvenile was climbing a tree stand on private property Monday when his rifle discharged, resulting in what law enforcement described as non-life-threatening injuries. The TWRA […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Gate City, Lebanon among winners in VHSL Football First Round

Gate City, Lebanon among winners in VHSL Football First Round.
GATE CITY, VA
wjhl.com

'Create Appalachia' holding grand opening for new business incubator in Johnson City

'Create Appalachia' holding grand opening for new business incubator in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Threads to veterans: Local woman makes quilts for veterans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pat Martin arrived at the Veterans Day celebration in Kiwanis Park on Friday with 60 hand-made quilts and handed them out for free. “It’s a tremendous treasure to have,” said Vietnam War Navy veteran William Blair. “It’s really a blessing to have a thank you like this because those of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022

NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Free winter clothing giveaway held in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With cold weather expected this week, a Kingsport church held a coat drive Saturday morning to help homeless and impoverished residents stay warm this winter. Abundant Life Fellowship held its Share the Warmth event, giving out free gloves, hats and coats to those in need. Danny Walker, Pastor of Abundant Life […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Gate City fan holds special bond with Blue Devils QB Luke Bledsoe

GATE CITY, Va. — Whether it's holding for his kicker, tossing dimes, or taking the ball himself, Gate City's Luke Bledsoe does whatever called upon Friday Nights. Gate City Head Coach Jeremy Houseright says, "he (Luke) takes control of the offense for us, he’s been a good leader, hard worker."
GATE CITY, VA
wccbcharlotte.com

Update On School Delays Due To Wintry Weather

The Avery County School System will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The released this statement Monday evening on their Facebook page:. Ashe County Public Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay.
WJHL

Juvenile injured in Monday morning hunting accident

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boy was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) officials. A WCSO spokesperson told News Channel 11 that two juveniles had been hunting on private property at the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road when the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Washington County […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Travel Maven

North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
BAKERSVILLE, NC

