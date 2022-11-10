ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

WEAU-TV 13

MATT CADMAN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give Matt Cadman a Sunshine Award. Matt exemplifies the Sunshine Award in the way he treats others and helps the community. He is a member of the local Lions Club in Ridgeland. He is a member of the Ridgeland fair board and also volunteers time to help youth learn hunter safety with the local DNR group. He is a kind and generous friend and a beloved man.
RIDGELAND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Stand in the Light Memory Choir

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Stand in the Light Memory Choir is holding a Fall concert called, “In My Life”. People in the early to mid-stages of memory loss, their care partners and singing volunteers come together to share their love of music. The concert is Thursday,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

The Birch Street Baptist Church hosts annual Thanksgiving Dinner

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Birch Street Baptist Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner Sunday afternoon. The church has hosted its dinner for over 35 years, and has it open to the public. They served the Thanksgiving classics like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce. They also served pies and other...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

MANDY VIZER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As I end my time working at Walmart Supercenter in Chippewa Falls, I feel it is important to recognize Mandy Vizer. Mandy was the best CSM that I’ve worked with in my 17 years at Walmart and it was truly an honor and a privilege to have had her as a supervisor. She is a credit to Walmart and she is a great worker. Please give Mandy Vizer the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 12th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire athletics were on full display with matchups in men’s soccer, football, men’s and women’s hockey, and women’s basketball. in high school action, girl’s swimmers took to the pool at the WIAA Swimming Championships.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

The Eau Claire Global Market Returns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a two year hiatus, the Eau Claire Global Market returns with a mission to make a difference. This holiday season, customers shop locally for handcrafted gifts that have a global impact. Tiffany Leighton-Giffey, Chair of the Eau Claire Global Market Committee, said the holiday...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New boutique opens in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new way to buy and sell clothes is coming to Eau Claire. Shine On, which is located on Fairfax Street near Hy-Vee, is a one-of-a-kind consignment boutique where women can buy and sell their gently-used clothing. You can find clothes, shoes, accessories and home...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

Welfare Check Locates Two Deceased

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at about 2:00 PM, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s. Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Manchester, Jackson. County, Wisconsin. While investigating the welfare of the resident, deputies discovered two. subjects inside the home,...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

3rd man charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A third man has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of an Altoona man on Sept. 17. 26-year-old Kemone Golden of Cadott was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, all as a party to a crime, on Friday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, according to online court records.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie Friday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:45 a.m., Lake Hallie Officers responded to 13026 40th Avenue for a noise complaint. Multiple neighbors reported hearing sounds of gunshots. An officer responded to the area to investigate and while checking the area, he found two people standing outside an apartment complex, from a distance away, pointing in the direction of the squad car. Soon after, the officer heard a gunshot and the two people went back inside the apartment. The officer went to the apartment and knocked on the apartment door. While waiting for an answer, the officer saw several spent cartridges on the sidewalk.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Tim Michels’ Former Army Commander Speaks Out

Nearly 40 years ago Tim Michels graduated from the Airborne (Parachutist) course at Fort Benning, Ga. My name is Bruce J Wozniak and I was his Company Commander. I am writing to vouch for the character traits and skills he learned in order to complete this intensive and demanding course.
STANLEY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged in Eau Claire County drug overdose death

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in an Eau Claire County drug overdose death. 36-year-old Edward Wells, in which court records list as homeless in Eau Claire, is facing the charges of 1st degree reckless homicide, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (<=10 g), second or subsequent offense, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, and felony bail jumping.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after chase in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a chase in Barron County Monday. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a “suspicious” man on a property south of Barron. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department responded to the area but did not find the man. Meanwhile, a second report came in of a “suspicious” man on another property a few miles away. Deputies were informed there was a “small red car” in the area. Deputies found where the vehicle had been but it had fled the area. The vehicle appeared to have travelled through a field driveway, into a field and through a fence. While deputies were following the tracks of the vehicle, Barron County Dispatch received a third call from a home in the area. The caller said a “small red car” pulled in and the driver got out and took the caller’s pickup truck. Deputies responded to this area and found this stolen truck.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
boreal.org

Wisconsin nurse amputated patient's frostbitten foot without permission; stating she was going to get the foot taxidermied

A Wisconsin nurse has been charged with allegedly amputating a dying patient's frostbitten foot without his consent. A witness told authorities that Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, said that she was going to get the foot taxidermied following amputation, charges state. Several nurses also claimed to investigators that Brown talked about displaying the preserved foot with a sign that would read: "Wear your boots, kids."
DURAND, WI

