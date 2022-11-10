Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
MATT CADMAN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give Matt Cadman a Sunshine Award. Matt exemplifies the Sunshine Award in the way he treats others and helps the community. He is a member of the local Lions Club in Ridgeland. He is a member of the Ridgeland fair board and also volunteers time to help youth learn hunter safety with the local DNR group. He is a kind and generous friend and a beloved man.
WEAU-TV 13
Stand in the Light Memory Choir
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Stand in the Light Memory Choir is holding a Fall concert called, “In My Life”. People in the early to mid-stages of memory loss, their care partners and singing volunteers come together to share their love of music. The concert is Thursday,...
WEAU-TV 13
The Chippewa Valley Carolers want you to join them in singing holiday tunes
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the snow beginning to fall the holidays seem to be right around the corner and the Chippewa Valley Carolers are looking for people to help spread some cheer. For the third year in a row the Chippewa Valley Carolers will be heading to nursing homes,...
WEAU-TV 13
The Birch Street Baptist Church hosts annual Thanksgiving Dinner
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Birch Street Baptist Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner Sunday afternoon. The church has hosted its dinner for over 35 years, and has it open to the public. They served the Thanksgiving classics like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce. They also served pies and other...
WEAU-TV 13
Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County provides gifts to children during the holidays
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County non-profit aims to make sure children have presents to unwarp during the holiday season. The Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County gifts kids within the county new books, toys clothes, hygiene products, and more. Anyone can submit an application and the only...
WEAU-TV 13
MANDY VIZER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As I end my time working at Walmart Supercenter in Chippewa Falls, I feel it is important to recognize Mandy Vizer. Mandy was the best CSM that I’ve worked with in my 17 years at Walmart and it was truly an honor and a privilege to have had her as a supervisor. She is a credit to Walmart and she is a great worker. Please give Mandy Vizer the Sunshine Award.
WEAU-TV 13
Local TV Host encourages Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Host of ‘Around the Farm Table’ Inga Witscher talked to supporters of the show about the importance of supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers. She held the forum at Third & Vine in Eau Claire, an establishment that sells locally produced beer, cider and cheese.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 12th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire athletics were on full display with matchups in men’s soccer, football, men’s and women’s hockey, and women’s basketball. in high school action, girl’s swimmers took to the pool at the WIAA Swimming Championships.
WEAU-TV 13
The Eau Claire Global Market Returns
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a two year hiatus, the Eau Claire Global Market returns with a mission to make a difference. This holiday season, customers shop locally for handcrafted gifts that have a global impact. Tiffany Leighton-Giffey, Chair of the Eau Claire Global Market Committee, said the holiday...
WEAU-TV 13
New boutique opens in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new way to buy and sell clothes is coming to Eau Claire. Shine On, which is located on Fairfax Street near Hy-Vee, is a one-of-a-kind consignment boutique where women can buy and sell their gently-used clothing. You can find clothes, shoes, accessories and home...
wwisradio.com
Welfare Check Locates Two Deceased
On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at about 2:00 PM, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s. Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Manchester, Jackson. County, Wisconsin. While investigating the welfare of the resident, deputies discovered two. subjects inside the home,...
WEAU-TV 13
3rd man charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A third man has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of an Altoona man on Sept. 17. 26-year-old Kemone Golden of Cadott was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, all as a party to a crime, on Friday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, according to online court records.
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie Friday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:45 a.m., Lake Hallie Officers responded to 13026 40th Avenue for a noise complaint. Multiple neighbors reported hearing sounds of gunshots. An officer responded to the area to investigate and while checking the area, he found two people standing outside an apartment complex, from a distance away, pointing in the direction of the squad car. Soon after, the officer heard a gunshot and the two people went back inside the apartment. The officer went to the apartment and knocked on the apartment door. While waiting for an answer, the officer saw several spent cartridges on the sidewalk.
WEAU-TV 13
Travis Hakes reacts to being elected to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s office
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County voters elected a new sheriff for the first time in more than a decade. Voters elected Republican candidate Travis Hakes to the sheriff’s office over Democratic candidate, and the current sheriff’s brother, Chris Kowalczyk. James Kowalczyk announced he would not seek...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Tim Michels’ Former Army Commander Speaks Out
Nearly 40 years ago Tim Michels graduated from the Airborne (Parachutist) course at Fort Benning, Ga. My name is Bruce J Wozniak and I was his Company Commander. I am writing to vouch for the character traits and skills he learned in order to complete this intensive and demanding course.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged in Eau Claire County drug overdose death
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in an Eau Claire County drug overdose death. 36-year-old Edward Wells, in which court records list as homeless in Eau Claire, is facing the charges of 1st degree reckless homicide, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (<=10 g), second or subsequent offense, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, and felony bail jumping.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after chase in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a chase in Barron County Monday. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a “suspicious” man on a property south of Barron. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department responded to the area but did not find the man. Meanwhile, a second report came in of a “suspicious” man on another property a few miles away. Deputies were informed there was a “small red car” in the area. Deputies found where the vehicle had been but it had fled the area. The vehicle appeared to have travelled through a field driveway, into a field and through a fence. While deputies were following the tracks of the vehicle, Barron County Dispatch received a third call from a home in the area. The caller said a “small red car” pulled in and the driver got out and took the caller’s pickup truck. Deputies responded to this area and found this stolen truck.
boreal.org
Wisconsin nurse amputated patient's frostbitten foot without permission; stating she was going to get the foot taxidermied
A Wisconsin nurse has been charged with allegedly amputating a dying patient's frostbitten foot without his consent. A witness told authorities that Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, said that she was going to get the foot taxidermied following amputation, charges state. Several nurses also claimed to investigators that Brown talked about displaying the preserved foot with a sign that would read: "Wear your boots, kids."
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate who no-showed medical appointment was found, returned to jail
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate in northwest Wisconsin was found after he went missing on October 27, after not showing up to a medical appointment. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was reported found and ‘returned to the Rusk County Jail’ on Tuesday afternoon.
95.5 FM WIFC
Telephone Scheduling Conference Scheduled for Suspect in Lilly Peters Murder
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU) — A telephone scheduling conference has been added to the calendar for the teenage boy accused of killing Lilly Peters in Chippewa Falls this spring. Court records show the conference was added for January 9th at 8:30 AM. This comes after the prosecution expressed frustration...
