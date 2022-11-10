Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Creative Arts Theatre Company Brings Innovative Performances to KidsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynard Skynard, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Small plane crashes in Florida Everglades
Two people escaped injury when a small plane crashed into the Florida Everglades Monday afternoon.
fox13news.com
Sick sea turtle washed up by Nicole now recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Nicole's impact extended further than homes and businesses – the massive storm also had an effect on sea life. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is currently caring for a turtle after they say rough waters from Tropical Storm Nicole washed him ashore in Holiday. He was found Friday after someone called to report a sea turtle acting lethargic and not moving.
Bay News 9
A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida
Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA reopens Hurricane Ian disaster centers
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disaster Recovery Centers for Hurricane Ian survivors are reopening today after temporarily closing last week for severe weather. Centers are designed to help disaster survivors jump-start their recovery from Hurricane Ian. Most centers are open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Woman rescued from submerged car in Clearwater
Clearwater firefighters rushed to help rescue a woman trapped inside her car after it ended up in a pond over the weekend.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Tampa’s Grant Park neighborhood
A man was shot in the Grant Park neighborhood of Tampa on Sunday morning.
Bay News 9
FWC rescue team used calf to lure mother manatee into net
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently used the strong bond between a mother manatee and her calf to capture the injured adult female from the Hillsborough River in Tampa. “It’s rare to have these opportunities,” said Andy Garrett, 46, FWC Rescue Manatee Coordinator. “But...
fox13news.com
Missing Tampa girl found safe, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old girl from Tampa and police said she has since been found. The alert was issued Sunday and by Monday morning, police said she was found safe. No other information was provided, including what led up to...
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
995qyk.com
Florida Woman Uses Sword To Claim Her Parking Spot
A Florida Woman used a sword to claim a parking spot in her apartment complex. This story comes to us from St. Petersburg. The Florida Woman, Quiana Manning, got into an argument over a parking spot at her apartment complex. It appears the driver of the box truck was in a spot that Manning wanted to park in. When the box truck driver didn’t move, Manning got out of her car wielding a two-foot sword! According to police, she pointed the sword close to the truck driver’s open window and threatened him.
fox13news.com
Time capsule of automotive history set for auction in Tampa
SEFFNER, Fla. - A unique collection of automotive history in the Tampa Bay area is set to go up for auction. The set of autos ranges from the shiny to the very, very dusty. It’s like time capsule of motor vehicles. The collection belonged to Leroy Gonzalez, of Seffner,...
Missing 12-year-old Tampa girl found safe
Authorities have located a 12-year-old Tampa girl who was reported missing on Saturday.
Skyway Bridge reopens after Tropical Storm Nicole
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge has reopened in both directions after windy conditions brought on by Tropical Storm Nicole closed it Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Mysuncoast.com
Child found alone in Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are reporting this child was found alone in the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue West at about 2:45 p.m. Officers are with him, and he is fine -- but police need to find his parents or caregivers. If you recognize this child, please call...
Police: 1 person injured after shooting near Tampa park
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are looking for the shooter that left one person with a gunshot injury on Sunday, according to a news release. Police said the shooting happened near the area of the Grant Park neighborhood. When police arrived at the scene, they found one adult man wound to the upper body, per the news release.
fox13news.com
Storms caused more beach erosion, damaged dune walkovers beyond repair in Treasure Island
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Crews in Treasure Island Monday started removing two dune walkovers they said Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole damaged beyond repair. Public works crews said Nicole specifically took more sand from part of Sunset Beach than they’ve lost in recent history. "Previously, we’d lose maybe...
fox13news.com
Holiday tent at Metropolitan Ministries up and running ahead of Thanksgiving with pop-ups in Lee County
TAMPA, Fla. - An annual tradition is back in the Bay Area to help vulnerable families get what they need for the holidays. Over at the Metropolitan Ministries, the demand is high, but even more this year due to rising costs from inflation. This holiday season, the non-profit estimates about...
Nicole damages home in Hudson as storm passes through Tampa Bay area
For Chris Ortiz, Nicole caused a tree to fall in his back yard and through his roof at his home in Hudson.
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park
TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
Comments / 0