Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Sick sea turtle washed up by Nicole now recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Nicole's impact extended further than homes and businesses – the massive storm also had an effect on sea life. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is currently caring for a turtle after they say rough waters from Tropical Storm Nicole washed him ashore in Holiday. He was found Friday after someone called to report a sea turtle acting lethargic and not moving.
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida

Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA reopens Hurricane Ian disaster centers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disaster Recovery Centers for Hurricane Ian survivors are reopening today after temporarily closing last week for severe weather. Centers are designed to help disaster survivors jump-start their recovery from Hurricane Ian. Most centers are open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

FWC rescue team used calf to lure mother manatee into net

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently used the strong bond between a mother manatee and her calf to capture the injured adult female from the Hillsborough River in Tampa. “It’s rare to have these opportunities,” said Andy Garrett, 46, FWC Rescue Manatee Coordinator. “But...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Missing Tampa girl found safe, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old girl from Tampa and police said she has since been found. The alert was issued Sunday and by Monday morning, police said she was found safe. No other information was provided, including what led up to...
TAMPA, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Woman Uses Sword To Claim Her Parking Spot

A Florida Woman used a sword to claim a parking spot in her apartment complex. This story comes to us from St. Petersburg. The Florida Woman, Quiana Manning, got into an argument over a parking spot at her apartment complex. It appears the driver of the box truck was in a spot that Manning wanted to park in. When the box truck driver didn’t move, Manning got out of her car wielding a two-foot sword! According to police, she pointed the sword close to the truck driver’s open window and threatened him.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Time capsule of automotive history set for auction in Tampa

SEFFNER, Fla. - A unique collection of automotive history in the Tampa Bay area is set to go up for auction. The set of autos ranges from the shiny to the very, very dusty. It’s like time capsule of motor vehicles. The collection belonged to Leroy Gonzalez, of Seffner,...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Child found alone in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are reporting this child was found alone in the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue West at about 2:45 p.m. Officers are with him, and he is fine -- but police need to find his parents or caregivers. If you recognize this child, please call...
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: 1 person injured after shooting near Tampa park

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are looking for the shooter that left one person with a gunshot injury on Sunday, according to a news release. Police said the shooting happened near the area of the Grant Park neighborhood. When police arrived at the scene, they found one adult man wound to the upper body, per the news release.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TAMPA, FL

