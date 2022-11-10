ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Here's how you can help foster children this holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Villages of Indiana is asking for your help in spreading holiday cheer to the Wabash Valley's less fortunate. It's collecting donations for foster children in its "Spirit of Giving" campaign. You can help kids placed in Foster Homes or those who have aged out...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Bingo dinner set to help local activity center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have some holiday fun this weekend at the Wabash Activity Center. The center is hosting its annual holiday bingo dinner. You can win prizes from 20 different bingo games. Money raised from the event will help fund activities at the center. Leaders say...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Operation Vanguard raises nearly $10,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 9th annual Operation Vanguard event officially wrapped up on Sunday, and we are learning just how much money was raised for homeless veterans. This is an event Reach Services hosts each year to spread awareness and raise money for homeless veterans in the area.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Local shop hopes to serve 300 free Thanksgiving meals

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In 2021, a local pie shop provided over 100 free Thanksgiving meals. Studio 12 and Pot of Beans is asking for the community’s help to provide even more meals this year. There are multiple ways you can help by dropping off your normal Thanksgiving food items at the shop or monetary donations.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

More locations added for CASA Whoville Christmas Trees

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help local kids in need have a holiday season to remember this year. It's all part of the Vigo County CASA's annual Whoville Christmas Trees event!. Schools and businesses throughout Terre Haute have holiday trees set up and decorated with tags for you...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Turkey giveaway: Here’s the details

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities is providing 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides to households in the area.  This event is made possible by several local organizations and generous community members such as Duke Energy, Elanco, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart. “The holidays are times for family, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New holiday decorations coming to Brazil Main Street

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Brazil Main Street recently received a grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for $21,500. The grant is to help create a long-term Christmas decoration solution for the city. Josh Alsip, President of Brazil Main Street, broke down what the funds will be used for. "So,...
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Christmas in Brazil

Brazil Main Street recently received a grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for $21,500. The grant is to help create a long-term Christmas decoration solution for the city.
BRAZIL, IN
WBKR

Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear

Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

State officials investigate Vincennes apartment arson

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is asking for community help as they investigate a Vincennes apartment fire. The fire happened around 11:30 Friday night at an apartment in the 1300 block of North 4th Street. Investigators say witnesses saw a White male enter the apartment,...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Queen of Terre Haute to open in March of 2024

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We have a new timeline regarding when The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is expected to open. Vice President and General Manager Mike Rich said their new opening date is set for sometime in March of 2024. That’s a little later than initially had been planned. Right now, Rich […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

MECCA FIRE COMMUNITY REACTION

"It's pretty gut-wrenching..." Mecca community mourns loss of old schoolhouse building. A fire has destroyed the roof of the old schoolhouse building in Mecca. Much of the community's older generation graduated from the building and it was also the home of a reading boot camp.
MECCA, IN
WTHI

VIGO CO. JAIL UPDATE

"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational. Vigo County inmates were moved into the new facilities earlier this week. Now, the sheriff's office is making sure its following proper guidelines to keep everyone safe.
Fox 59

Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana

The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as a result of injuries sustained in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN

