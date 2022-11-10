Read full article on original website
WTHI
Here's how you can help foster children this holiday season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Villages of Indiana is asking for your help in spreading holiday cheer to the Wabash Valley's less fortunate. It's collecting donations for foster children in its "Spirit of Giving" campaign. You can help kids placed in Foster Homes or those who have aged out...
WTHI
Tony Taps out for Kids - a local veteran fireman aims to spread holiday cheer
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all jeepers! One local event needs your help providing some holiday cheer!. Tony Taps out for Kids is a boot, food, and toy drive. It is set for next weekend. The proceeds from the event go to Santa's Little Jeepers. It is an organization...
WTHI
Bingo dinner set to help local activity center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have some holiday fun this weekend at the Wabash Activity Center. The center is hosting its annual holiday bingo dinner. You can win prizes from 20 different bingo games. Money raised from the event will help fund activities at the center. Leaders say...
WTHI
Operation Vanguard raises nearly $10,000
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 9th annual Operation Vanguard event officially wrapped up on Sunday, and we are learning just how much money was raised for homeless veterans. This is an event Reach Services hosts each year to spread awareness and raise money for homeless veterans in the area.
MyWabashValley.com
Local shop hopes to serve 300 free Thanksgiving meals
TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In 2021, a local pie shop provided over 100 free Thanksgiving meals. Studio 12 and Pot of Beans is asking for the community’s help to provide even more meals this year. There are multiple ways you can help by dropping off your normal Thanksgiving food items at the shop or monetary donations.
WTHI
More locations added for CASA Whoville Christmas Trees
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help local kids in need have a holiday season to remember this year. It's all part of the Vigo County CASA's annual Whoville Christmas Trees event!. Schools and businesses throughout Terre Haute have holiday trees set up and decorated with tags for you...
Terre Haute Turkey giveaway: Here’s the details
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities is providing 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides to households in the area. This event is made possible by several local organizations and generous community members such as Duke Energy, Elanco, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart. “The holidays are times for family, […]
WTHI
New holiday decorations coming to Brazil Main Street
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Brazil Main Street recently received a grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for $21,500. The grant is to help create a long-term Christmas decoration solution for the city. Josh Alsip, President of Brazil Main Street, broke down what the funds will be used for. "So,...
WTHI
Christmas in Brazil
Brazil Main Street recently received a grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for $21,500. The grant is to help create a long-term Christmas decoration solution for the city.
WTHI
Here's how you can help support homeless veterans in our community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Terre Haute, a big project is underway to help homeless veterans, and there's a unique way you can help too!. On Veterans Day, the Veterans Village had its official groundbreaking. This will house six homeless veterans and help them start a new life. As...
WTHI
Flurries and furry friends - Exotic Feline Rescue Center hosts annual Fall Fest
CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - A fall fest has turned into a winter wonderland at one Indiana big cat shelter!. Folks enjoyed the flurries with furry friends at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. There were tours to see the beautiful creatures, a Cajun food truck, music,...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
WTHI
State officials investigate Vincennes apartment arson
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is asking for community help as they investigate a Vincennes apartment fire. The fire happened around 11:30 Friday night at an apartment in the 1300 block of North 4th Street. Investigators say witnesses saw a White male enter the apartment,...
WTHI
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
Queen of Terre Haute to open in March of 2024
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We have a new timeline regarding when The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is expected to open. Vice President and General Manager Mike Rich said their new opening date is set for sometime in March of 2024. That’s a little later than initially had been planned. Right now, Rich […]
WTHI
MECCA FIRE COMMUNITY REACTION
"It's pretty gut-wrenching..." Mecca community mourns loss of old schoolhouse building. A fire has destroyed the roof of the old schoolhouse building in Mecca. Much of the community's older generation graduated from the building and it was also the home of a reading boot camp.
WTHI
VIGO CO. JAIL UPDATE
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational. Vigo County inmates were moved into the new facilities earlier this week. Now, the sheriff's office is making sure its following proper guidelines to keep everyone safe.
Fox 59
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
WTHI
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is making sure its new facilities meet requirements after moving inmates to its new jail site. The Sheriff's Office moved 369 inmates to its new facilities. This move comes after many construction delays and system check concerns. Vigo County Sheriff John...
1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as a result of injuries sustained in […]
