Concord, NC

Second suspect arrested in Concord bus stop murder: CPD

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second suspect was apprehended Thursday in connection to a Concord homicide on Oct. 7, according to the Police Department.

Tadarius Redfearn is charged with first-degree murder; he was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and CMPD.

Travoris Richardson, 31, was the man killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPlYH_0j6WdfQv00
Tadaruis Redfearn (Courtesy: Concord Police Department)

Robert Redfearn Jr. was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Oct.

PREVIOUS | Man charged with murder, another wanted after victim killed at Concord bus stop: CPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctqHp_0j6WdfQv00
Robert Redfearn Jr. (Courtesy: Concord Police Department)

Police say a shooting happened near the 400 block of International Drive Northwest near Republic Court Northwest.

Officials spoke with multiple witnesses who said a male suspect came to the bus stop on International Drive Northwest and shot Richardson.

