Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

2 injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit

Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies following shooting in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia

VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street

Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Grand Illumination highlights busy weekend in Norfolk. Here’s what you need to know

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The holiday magic is returning to downtown Norfolk this weekend, but don’t let traffic or street closures cause you to lose it. A trio of events Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 19-20) – the Norfolk Harbor 5K, the Grand Illumination Parade and the Norfolk Harbor Half-Marathon and 10K – will mean street closures and having to find parking, and the city and Hampton Roads Transit have outlined their plans.
NORFOLK, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

VB Police use new license plate reader technology to make arrest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Using newly-acquired technology, Virginia Beach Police were able to make an arrest of a Norfolk man Friday. Officers patrolling in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car automated license plate reader. They stopped the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department respond to leaking propane tank

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 18000 block of Founders Way around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, after a report of a leaking propane tank.  The leaking tank, which was underground and held up to1000 gallons, was actively leaking upon arrival. The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department declared a hot zone, ensured […]
SMITHFIELD, VA

