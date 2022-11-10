Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
2 injured in Suffolk crash
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit
Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit. UVA alerted students with ‘Run-Hide-Fight,’ a set …. UVA issued an alert for students known as Run-Hide-Fight. It's a program taught by the FBI, and similar to one offered by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office to empower people who are thrust into active shooter situations.
Norfolk sets sail on expanded partnership with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk announced Monday that Carnival will operate out of the Mermaid City 6 months out of the year, starting in May, and will offer year-round service by 2025!
Carnival adding more cruises from Virginia in 2023
Carnival Cruise Lines is expanding its service for Norfolk starting in May 2023. It will then be six months of cruises. Then, it will be year-round starting in 2025.
Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino Portsmouth launches community engagement program with $20K Foodbank donation
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth has announced plans to launch its longstanding community engagement program, “Rivers Gives” in Hampton Roads. The program, according to a news release, “aims to support and enhance the quality of life for all residents in the local community.”. It...
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
WAVY News 10
Man dies following shooting in Newport News
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. University of Virginia confirm identity of victims …. UVA holds press conference regarding university shooting. WAVY News 10. UVA news conference: Suspect in Custody 2. UVA news conference: suspect in custody. Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia
VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
WAVY News 10
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. Poplar Hall honors ‘a daily walker’ with...
Police investigate stabbing on Beamon Rd. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the stabbing came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Beamon Road.
Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
WAVY News 10
Grand Illumination highlights busy weekend in Norfolk. Here’s what you need to know
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The holiday magic is returning to downtown Norfolk this weekend, but don’t let traffic or street closures cause you to lose it. A trio of events Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 19-20) – the Norfolk Harbor 5K, the Grand Illumination Parade and the Norfolk Harbor Half-Marathon and 10K – will mean street closures and having to find parking, and the city and Hampton Roads Transit have outlined their plans.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
What’s that smell? Strange odor across parts of Norfolk leaves officials scratching their heads
Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.
USCGC Northland returns to Portsmouth Nov. 14 following 59-day patrol
During their multi-mission patrol, the Northland primarily patrolled the Windward Passage between Cuba and Haiti.
WAVY News 10
VB Police use new license plate reader technology to make arrest
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Using newly-acquired technology, Virginia Beach Police were able to make an arrest of a Norfolk man Friday. Officers patrolling in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car automated license plate reader. They stopped the...
Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department respond to leaking propane tank
SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 18000 block of Founders Way around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, after a report of a leaking propane tank. The leaking tank, which was underground and held up to1000 gallons, was actively leaking upon arrival. The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department declared a hot zone, ensured […]
Colonial Downs and Rosie’s sold to a new owner
Churchill Downs Inc. is the new owner of Colonial Downs in New Kent County and the six Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums across Virginia.
Portsmouth man arrested after leading state police in multi-city pursuit
A man from Portsmouth is now in custody following a multi-city pursuit with Virginia State Police overnight.
