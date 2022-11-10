ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

California Woman Allegedly Gunned Down Her Sister and Newborn Niece in Killings Motivated by ‘Jealousy and Sibling Rivalry’: Police

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Comments / 14

Yes I Am
4d ago

Life in prison is off the table! Either you're acquitted or you fry, but life without parole is most definitely off the table!

Reply(3)
11
R.R.G.
3d ago

Unfortunately for her she's not eligible for the mental illness or insanity excuse and minimum punishment due to the fact that she's not part of the privileged 90%

Reply
2
 

