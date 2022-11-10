California Woman Allegedly Gunned Down Her Sister and Newborn Niece in Killings Motivated by ‘Jealousy and Sibling Rivalry’: Police

A California woman is accused of gunning down her teenage sister and newborn niece, Radar has learned.Fresno police announced that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, was arrested in connection to the deaths of her sister, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her 3-week-old niece, Celine. According to police, Yarelly Solorio-Rivera's boyfriend, Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, was also arrested in connection to the deaths.“We can now say with complete certainty that we have those responsible for this homicide in custody,” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said. Police say they believe the motive for the killing was jealousy and sibling rivalry.According to police, at approximately 7:20 p.m. Sept....

FRESNO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO