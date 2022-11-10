ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Bay News 9

Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. “I don't think there's enough votes,” he said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit...
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

Cortez Masto defeats Laxalt, giving Democrats Senate control

Incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has won reelection in Nevada, giving Democrats 50 seats in the U.S. Senate and control of the chamber for the remaining two years of President Joe Biden's first term, The Associated Press projects. Cortez Masto outlasted Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general...
NEVADA STATE
Bay News 9

Senate set to take up marriage equality during lame duck session

The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on a bill that would codify same-sex marriage into law in the coming weeks, a move made that Democrats put off until after the midterm elections. A vote on the amended Respect for Marriage Act will be just one of the Senate’s many...
Bay News 9

Slovenian president eager to work, gets Melania's congrats

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Natasa Pirc Musar loves to ride her motorcycle. She also has worked as a human rights lawyer, a TV presenter, ran Slovenia’s top data protection agency and now is the small European Union nation’s first female president. “Not a single day of my...
Bay News 9

CIA director warns Russian spy chief against deploying nukes

WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA Director Bill Burns met on Monday with his Russian intelligence counterpart to warn of consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to a White House National Security Council official. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bay News 9

With new Afghan family reunification guide, no option for most evacuees just yet

The Biden administration on Monday launched a new guide for Afghans in the U.S. hoping to reunite with their family members still stuck overseas, though it’s missing a new form intended to streamline reunions for Afghan evacuees with temporary status. The new landing page is a centralized place on...

