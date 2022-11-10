Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Biden cheers midterms, but predicts Democrats may fall short on votes to codify Roe
At a press conference in Indonesia following his meeting with China's President Xi Jinping, President Joe Biden celebrated the results of the midterm elections, which saw Democrats retain control of the Senate and blunt Republican gains in the House. Biden in particular cheered the strength of American democracy and what...
Bay News 9
Pence: Trump's Jan. 6 tweet was 'reckless,' made clear 'he decided to be part of the problem'
Mike Pence says former President Donald Trump’s tweet in the throes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection blaming his vice president for not blocking certification of Joe Biden’s election victory was “reckless” and “endangered” members of Pence’s family who were at the U.S. Capitol.
Bay News 9
Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. “I don't think there's enough votes,” he said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit...
Bay News 9
Candidates no more: Newly elected lawmakers flock to Capitol Hill for orientation
Fresh from their triumphs on Election Day, dozens of newly-elected lawmakers descended on Capitol Hill Monday. With the outcome of some House races still uncertain, it’s not a full class yet, as around 19 races have yet to be called. But the new members gathering for their orientation are savoring the moment.
Bay News 9
Cortez Masto defeats Laxalt, giving Democrats Senate control
Incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has won reelection in Nevada, giving Democrats 50 seats in the U.S. Senate and control of the chamber for the remaining two years of President Joe Biden's first term, The Associated Press projects. Cortez Masto outlasted Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Republicans need to beat Democrats at their own game
Laura Ingraham discusses how Republicans can lay the groundwork for a more sophisticated 2024 campaign season in her opening monologue on 'The Ingraham Angle.'
The real winner in 2022: The white upper class
Democrats are now the party of the rich while Republicans are making inroads into the working class...
Bay News 9
Senate set to take up marriage equality during lame duck session
The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on a bill that would codify same-sex marriage into law in the coming weeks, a move made that Democrats put off until after the midterm elections. A vote on the amended Respect for Marriage Act will be just one of the Senate’s many...
Bay News 9
Slovenian president eager to work, gets Melania's congrats
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Natasa Pirc Musar loves to ride her motorcycle. She also has worked as a human rights lawyer, a TV presenter, ran Slovenia’s top data protection agency and now is the small European Union nation’s first female president. “Not a single day of my...
Bay News 9
CIA director warns Russian spy chief against deploying nukes
WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA Director Bill Burns met on Monday with his Russian intelligence counterpart to warn of consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to a White House National Security Council official. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke...
Bay News 9
With new Afghan family reunification guide, no option for most evacuees just yet
The Biden administration on Monday launched a new guide for Afghans in the U.S. hoping to reunite with their family members still stuck overseas, though it’s missing a new form intended to streamline reunions for Afghan evacuees with temporary status. The new landing page is a centralized place on...
