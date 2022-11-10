ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

fox13news.com

Ruby Bridges Day: How a 6-year-old became an icon of bravery, desegregation in the south

SARASOTA, Fla. - Walking together and wearing purple, students from Bay Haven School of Basics Plus commemorated the actions of one brave little girl. "She walked into that school with people yelling at her, and screaming at her, and she was scared and frightened, and she powered through it and that’s really what we are symbolizing today," said 5th grader Finley Macbeth. "We are showing that everybody can power through it no matter what race, color or background."
Mysuncoast.com

Vets, Pets & Jets at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fun run with a purpose took place at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this Veterans Day weekend. The Vets, Pets & Jets 5k and Fun Run event let participants go behind the gates of SRQ to raise funds for the Humane Society of Sarasota and honor those who fought for our country.
fox13news.com

Time capsule of automotive history set for auction in Tampa

SEFFNER, Fla. - A unique collection of automotive history in the Tampa Bay area is set to go up for auction. The set of autos ranges from the shiny to the very, very dusty. It’s like time capsule of motor vehicles. The collection belonged to Leroy Gonzalez, of Seffner,...
sarasotamagazine.com

At Meshugana Deli in Gulf Gate, Jewish Food Reigns Supreme

"Crazy delicious." That's the tagline for the new Jewish deli, Meshugana, in Gulf Gate. "Meshugana" is one of about a zillion ways to call someone a lunatic in Yiddish, and at this deli, it's crazy just how good the pastrami sandwich is. "For Adam, it's a labor of love," co-owner...
Longboat Observer

St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church to host Autumn Fest in Sarasota

It's easy to tell the experienced patrons from the rookies at the St. Barbara Philoptochos Society's Autumn Fest. The rookies are covered with powdered sugar. Maria Kirlangitis, the vice president of the St. Barbara Philoptochos Society, said some people just don't know the best way to eat kourambiethes. Kourabiethes are...
fox13news.com

Kids and adults look forward to Lunch Pals day

Hundreds of Pinellas County students are getting a bonus with their school lunch. Mentors are helping them branch out socially and academically through the Lunch Pals Program through the school system.
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice Holiday Parade set for Nov. 26

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Final preparations are being made for the City of Venice’s Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 26. Residents can set up chairs in their favorite spots along the parade route starting Wednesday evening, as long as they are not in the median in the 100-300 blocks of West Venice Avenue, the city announced Monday.
Longboat Observer

Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton

After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
fox13news.com

Sick sea turtle washed up by Nicole now recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Nicole's impact extended further than homes and businesses – the massive storm also had an effect on sea life. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is currently caring for a turtle after they say rough waters from Tropical Storm Nicole washed him ashore in Holiday. He was found Friday after someone called to report a sea turtle acting lethargic and not moving.
TheDailyBeast

‘Rock Star’ Con Artist Ran Wild. Then He Met Dick Vitale.

It was too good to be true, with a Florida twist.After agreeing to buy a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class at a Sarasota dealership last month, police say, a man who called himself Robert Banagino told the manager helping him sign for the luxury car retailing for over $132,000 that he had an unusual problem.The self-styled New York businessman said he had traveled to Florida as part of his hurricane relief business in the wake of the devastation wrought by Ian, and decided to purchase two properties in the same number of days, according to a Sarasota Sheriff’s Office police report. At...
