Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
fox13news.com
Ruby Bridges Day: How a 6-year-old became an icon of bravery, desegregation in the south
SARASOTA, Fla. - Walking together and wearing purple, students from Bay Haven School of Basics Plus commemorated the actions of one brave little girl. "She walked into that school with people yelling at her, and screaming at her, and she was scared and frightened, and she powered through it and that’s really what we are symbolizing today," said 5th grader Finley Macbeth. "We are showing that everybody can power through it no matter what race, color or background."
After 36 Years, Primo Ristorante in Sarasota says “Goodbye”
From Primo Chef/Owner, Maurizio Colluci – To all our Friends, Guests, and Amazing Employees… I would like to thank you for 36 years of great business and memories. Today, Sunday November 13, 2022, is our last day of operation. It is a hard and an emotional decision, but...
fox13news.com
Dale Mabry Highway named after Tampa-native Army captain killed during airship test flight in 1922
TAMPA, Fla. - Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt. "Everybody here knows the name, but they don't know the history," said Raymond J....
Mysuncoast.com
Vets, Pets & Jets at SRQ
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fun run with a purpose took place at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this Veterans Day weekend. The Vets, Pets & Jets 5k and Fun Run event let participants go behind the gates of SRQ to raise funds for the Humane Society of Sarasota and honor those who fought for our country.
fox13news.com
Time capsule of automotive history set for auction in Tampa
SEFFNER, Fla. - A unique collection of automotive history in the Tampa Bay area is set to go up for auction. The set of autos ranges from the shiny to the very, very dusty. It’s like time capsule of motor vehicles. The collection belonged to Leroy Gonzalez, of Seffner,...
fox13news.com
Friends bring dream of owning an Italian market to life in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - With a food service background and an Italian heritage, friends Bill Moschella and Anthony Spadafora took a leap of faith bringing their dream of a small-town Italian market to life. "It started with a little wooden stand on the streets of Boston during an Italian festival,"...
sarasotamagazine.com
At Meshugana Deli in Gulf Gate, Jewish Food Reigns Supreme
"Crazy delicious." That's the tagline for the new Jewish deli, Meshugana, in Gulf Gate. "Meshugana" is one of about a zillion ways to call someone a lunatic in Yiddish, and at this deli, it's crazy just how good the pastrami sandwich is. "For Adam, it's a labor of love," co-owner...
Longboat Observer
St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church to host Autumn Fest in Sarasota
It's easy to tell the experienced patrons from the rookies at the St. Barbara Philoptochos Society's Autumn Fest. The rookies are covered with powdered sugar. Maria Kirlangitis, the vice president of the St. Barbara Philoptochos Society, said some people just don't know the best way to eat kourambiethes. Kourabiethes are...
fox13news.com
St. Petersburg softball team is the oldest continuously operating senior softball league in the United States
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg softball team keeps its players young at heart. Ethel Lehmann has been playing this game since she was a kid. "I just love the game of softball," she shared. She’s now 93 and still playing twice a week. FOX 13’s Lloyd Sowers...
fox13news.com
fox13news.com
Holiday tent at Metropolitan Ministries up and running ahead of Thanksgiving with pop-ups in Lee County
TAMPA, Fla. - An annual tradition is back in the Bay Area to help vulnerable families get what they need for the holidays. Over at the Metropolitan Ministries, the demand is high, but even more this year due to rising costs from inflation. This holiday season, the non-profit estimates about...
fox13news.com
Pinellas County Lunch Pals program gives kids more to look forward to at school
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hundreds of Pinellas County students are getting a bonus with their school lunch. Mentors are helping them branch out socially and academically through the Lunch Pals Program through the school system. Isaiah Jenkins and Ja'vion Dunbar look forward to their school lunch dates with Ron Diner...
fox13news.com
Metropolitan Ministries, Straz Center open up world of dance to elementary students
TAMPA, Fla. - A partnership between the Straz Center and Metropolitan Ministries has kept elementary students on their toes for 16 years. In 2006, Metropolitan Ministries reached out to the theater in hopes of making ballet classes available to students at Sullivan Partnership School on the campus of Metro Ministries.
Photos show contaminated water plaguing southwest Florida
Aerial photos revealed massive plumes of red tide stretching along much of southwest Florida's coast days after Tropical Storm Nicole passed over the state.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice Holiday Parade set for Nov. 26
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Final preparations are being made for the City of Venice’s Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 26. Residents can set up chairs in their favorite spots along the parade route starting Wednesday evening, as long as they are not in the median in the 100-300 blocks of West Venice Avenue, the city announced Monday.
Longboat Observer
Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton
After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
fox13news.com
Pet care business give boost to local non-profit serving heroes through service dogs
TAMPA, Fla. - Daisy, a six-month-old Labrador, is preparing for her future owner with Valor Service Dogs. The non-profit trains and places dogs with combat wounded veterans and first responders. "Our PTSD dogs are trained to recognize signs of anxiety, interrupt someone's nightmares, kind of initiate contact if they notice...
fox13news.com
Sick sea turtle washed up by Nicole now recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Nicole's impact extended further than homes and businesses – the massive storm also had an effect on sea life. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is currently caring for a turtle after they say rough waters from Tropical Storm Nicole washed him ashore in Holiday. He was found Friday after someone called to report a sea turtle acting lethargic and not moving.
What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?
Residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don't worry, the world isn't falling apart.
‘Rock Star’ Con Artist Ran Wild. Then He Met Dick Vitale.
It was too good to be true, with a Florida twist.After agreeing to buy a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class at a Sarasota dealership last month, police say, a man who called himself Robert Banagino told the manager helping him sign for the luxury car retailing for over $132,000 that he had an unusual problem.The self-styled New York businessman said he had traveled to Florida as part of his hurricane relief business in the wake of the devastation wrought by Ian, and decided to purchase two properties in the same number of days, according to a Sarasota Sheriff’s Office police report. At...
Comments / 0