The energy transition will transform the economy, creating millions of new renewable energy and transition jobs, while also requiring the mainstreaming of green skills and competences in many existing occupations. These activities require tremendous efforts to be made in the areas of education and workforce training to produce a new generation of energy professionals, reskill the current workforce and create informed consumers.
Champion is giving shoppers the chance to get their hands a new hoodie by trading in one they already own. The North Carolina-based sportswear brand will stage its inaugural Hoodie Swap on Nov. 19, where consumers can trade in any pre-owned hooded sweatshirt for a new Champion hoodie at participating retail stores and outlets. Champion’s invention of the hoodie 80 years ago bridged the gap between athletic attire and casual apparel. “The Champion Hoodie Swap rewards our fans, letting everyone trade in any pre-owned pretender hoodie for a free Champion hoodie,” vice president of global marketing John Shumate said. “It’s our...
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has released nearly $350 million for emerging long-duration energy storage (LDES) demonstration projects capable of delivering electricity for 10 to 24 hours or longer to support a low-cost, reliable, carbon-free electric grid. The funding opportunity will advance new renewable energy technologies, enhance the capabilities...
