Lyman Beecher Brooks, the first president of Norfolk State University, was born on May 27, 1910, in Blakes, Virginia, to John Robert Brooks, a farmer and pianist, and Mary Anna Burrell Brooks, a schoolteacher and graduate of Virginia Union University. He started reading at the age of three and received his early education in a one-room school run by his mother. Brooks lived with an aunt while attending the Middlesex Training School in Richmond, which offered three years of secondary education because Mathews County had no high school for African Americans. He majored in mathematics after spending his fourth year of high school at Virginia Union University’s secondary school in Richmond. Brooks came in second place in his class.

