Norfolk, VA

footballscoop.com

Inside the Rise of Chowan University: How Mark Hall is turning around a small school in the HBCU-heavy CIAA conference

The autumns tumbled together enough that Mark Hall needed to devise an easy method to remember his time at Chowan University. After all, a decade-and-a-half wasn’t particularly on the horizon when Hall came to Chowan for his first position as a full-time college football assistant. He had toiled in an entry-level, restricted-earnings post after his playing career making a scant $10,000 at his alma mater, the now-defunct Urbana University, which closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MURFREESBORO, NC
thenewjournalandguide.com

Statue Honoring Norfolk’s Black History To Be Unveiled

A piece of public art in honor of an African-American will be unveiled in Norfolk at 10:00 a.m. on November 19, during a ceremony that is open to the public. An 11-foot bronze statue of Richard A. Tucker, the cleric, educator, and civic leader was recently erected in front of the 12,000-square-foot library which bears his name at 2350 Berkley Avenue Extension. Tucker was Norfolk’s first African-American principal and an advocate for Black education.
NORFOLK, VA
howafrica.com

Lyman Beecher Brooks, The First President Of Norfolk State University

Lyman Beecher Brooks, the first president of Norfolk State University, was born on May 27, 1910, in Blakes, Virginia, to John Robert Brooks, a farmer and pianist, and Mary Anna Burrell Brooks, a schoolteacher and graduate of Virginia Union University. He started reading at the age of three and received his early education in a one-room school run by his mother. Brooks lived with an aunt while attending the Middlesex Training School in Richmond, which offered three years of secondary education because Mathews County had no high school for African Americans. He majored in mathematics after spending his fourth year of high school at Virginia Union University’s secondary school in Richmond. Brooks came in second place in his class.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something in the Water weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms. One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
wcti12.com

Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883

Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Newcomers win pair of Gates County Commissioner seats

GATESVILLE – Gates County citizens will see two new faces sitting at the table of county leadership, and a familiar face in a new place inside the office of Clerk of Superior Court. While the vote totals Tuesday’s General Election remain unofficial, they show political newcomers Brian Keith Rountree,...
GATES COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Shields returns to Hertford County School Board

AHOSKIE – Following a 24-month absence, David Shields will return to the Hertford County Board of Education. While the results of Tuesday’s General Election remain unofficial, Shields topped a field of five candidates seeking the three seats up for grabs this year on the county’s school board.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught on video

CHESAPEAKE, VA

