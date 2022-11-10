Read full article on original website
KOMU
COVID bivalent booster clinic in Sturgeon scheduled for Thursday
COLUMBIA - A COVID booster clinic will be held by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Sturgeon Youth Center, located at 209 South Turner Street. No appointments are needed. PHHS will offer updated/bivalent Pfizer booster doses for children...
KOMU
Local foster agency to host a tour around Columbia to spread awareness
COLUMBIA- Central Missouri Foster Care & Adoption Association will host its annual Journey Home Bus Tour from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. In the state of Missouri, there are nearly 14,000 foster children and 1,400 children eligible for adoption. The tour will allow the public to...
KOMU
2,500 Below: the fight against food insecurity in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY — Finding fresh and affordable food is a struggle felt for many families across the state of Missouri. But in Maries County, food insecurity numbers are more staggering than the national statistics. Feeding America released data this fall under its "Map the Meal Gap 2022" report. The...
KOMU
Number of women in the workforce still below pre-pandemic levels
COLUMBIA - More than two years since the start of the pandemic, the number of women in the workforce still hasn't bounced back to pre-pandemic levels according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The numbers include people who already have a job and those applying for...
KOMU
Columbia police, community members to visit National Civil Rights Museum
With hopes of empowering "our community by broadening perspectives on the pursuit of civil rights," 36 community members set out Tuesday for Memphis on a trip to visit the National Civil Rights Museum, according to a Columbia City Council memo. Five high school students, at least five Columbia Public Schools...
KOMU
CPS board to discuss substitute teacher pay increase, legislative priorities Monday
The Columbia School Board will vote on a consideration to increase the base substitute teacher pay rate in Columbia Public Schools on Monday evening. Among the several districts it compares itself to, Columbia Public Schools has the lowest substitute teacher base pay rate, starting at $85 per day, according to board documents. For reference, Kansas City, the top-paying district, has a base pay rate of about $170 per day.
KOMU
Children practice reading with therapy dogs at DBRL's Read to Rover
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) is hosting its Reading to Rover event on Monday starting at 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Children, ages 5 and above, will have the chance to read to certified therapy dogs for roughly 15 minutes at a time. DBRL's youth and community services...
KOMU
Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland travel around the globe at "STEM Travelers."
COLUMBIA - Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland hosted a "STEM Travelers" event at the Armory Sports Center gym in downtown Columbia Saturday. The event featured several activities for girl scouts to participate in while "traveling" around the world. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. In the last...
Missourinet
Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday
Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
KOMU
'It is kind of surreal': Cars 4 Heroes honors Columbia veteran with vehicle
COLUMBIA - Justin Manary served in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2012. He sustained injuries while deployed and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Since his return, he has been trying to settle into day-to-day life with his wife and three children. "I was deployed to Afghanistan from 2011...
kmmo.com
EMERGENCY RESPONSE LOCKDOWN TRAINING DRILL TO TAKE PLACE ON MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE CAMPUS
Missouri Valley College will conduct an emergency response lock-down training drill on the MVC campus on Wednesday, November 16 between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. During the training drill, the campus alert system sirens will sound followed by instructions for those on the MVC campus. Text alert messages will be sent out to those who have signed up to receive them. Anyone on campus is asked to follow the instructions of the email and text alerts and to listen to the campus alert system. At the end of the exercise the alert system will say “Attention! All warnings for Missouri Valley College campus have now expired,” followed by Westminster Chimes.
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night
Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 12
District championship highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Friday Night Fever on KOMU 8 Sports has you covered with highlights and scores from last night's District championships. Boonville, Blair Oaks and Monroe City advanced to the state tournament after winning their respective district championships. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair became...
KOMU
Woman arrested after hitting Columbia man with vehicle in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY − A Park Hills woman was arrested Sunday after her vehicle struck a Columbia man while traveling on Highway 67 in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tiffany Nahlik, 33, was traveling south on the highway when her vehicle struck Dustin Short, 38, just before 6 p.m.
Missouri Sheriff Is Latest Law Enforcement Official Busted for Boozing
The sheriff was found in the Arby's drive-thru with an open container, reports say
No one hurt after a cooking fire causes damage to home in Boone County
Boone Co., Mo (KMIZ) Fire officials say no one was hurt after a cooking fire in the 2600 block of East Oakbrook Dr. in Boone County on Sunday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District Fire Chief, Scott Olsen, says his crews along with Columbia Fire Department were sent to a residence within the block at The post No one hurt after a cooking fire causes damage to home in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Emergency crews responding to Columbia residential structure fire
COLUMBIA — The Boone County Fire Protection District and Columbia Fire Department responded to a large residential fire at 10 p.m. Friday. The fire occurred at a home under renovation on the 6000 block of Summers Lane, east of Old Hawthorne Drive. The cause of the fire is still...
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
KOMU
Police start death investigation in north Columbia
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia. Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads was closed Monday morning for the investigation. Police did not share details of the investigation, but KOMU 8 News spoke to neighbor who said...
Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
