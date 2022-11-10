Read full article on original website
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the number of layoffs confirmed by the company. Truck brokerage giant C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. laid off approximately 650 employees this week, the company confirmed Thursday. Sources close to the situation originally estimated the number would be closer to 1,000, possibly up to 1,200.
This commentary was written by Eduardo Lopez-Soriano, vice president at UPS Capital. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Modern Shipper or its affiliates. The e-commerce boom of the last decade paired with ongoing supply chain disruption has caused...
Truck drivers, industry executives and fleet owners responded with enthusiasm to the PlusDrive highly automated driving solution on display during last week’s American Trucking Associations 2022 Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE), where self-driving tech company Plus offered ride-and-drives showcasing its path-breaking commercially available product. “The experience was like no...
Flatbed truckload provider Daseke said Monday that it will buy out founder and former chairman Don Daseke. An agreement to repurchase $107.6 million in stock from Daseke and his affiliates is expected to close “later this week.”. The carrier will use $40 million in cash on hand and issue...
