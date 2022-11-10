Read full article on original website
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has scored the biggest November debut ever. Variety reports sequel to 2018’s Black Panther earned $180 million at the domestic box office this weekend. Overseas, it earned an additional $150 million from 50 territories, bringing its worldwide total to $330 million. The previous November record was set in 2013 by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which took home $158 million.
Disney has pulled the plug on its Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff led by Margot Robbie. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” Robbie said in a new interview with Vanity Fair.
