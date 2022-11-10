ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Lafayette Parish residents encouraged to recycle campaign signs

By Melissa Canone
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7qRj_0j6Wbv6300

With the election and campaign season over, residents are encouraged to recycle political signs instead of throwing them away.

Residents can drop them off at the Lafayette Consolidated Government Recycling office located at 400 Dugas Road.

Two recycling bins are available — one for signs only and the other for stakes only. Please do not place stakes into the recycling container.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

KATC News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy