rrobserver.com
Cold, but crowded for Veterans Day parade
More than 100 Rio Rancho residents turned out on a chilly Friday Veterans Day to salute the area’s veterans. The parade ran from County Club Drive to Pinetree Rd. and got underway at about 10:15 a.m. Residents and children held American flags, some that were passed out by Rio...
1 rescued in cold temperatures by Santa Fe Fire Department
Information about the rescue is limited, but officials did provide some details.
Hundreds gather for first Annual Foothills 10 Mile Run
The race was all possible thanks to a partnership between the parks and rec. department and Bosque Running Company.
rrobserver.com
Balloon crashes into power lines
(Photos courtesy of Rio Rancho Fire & Rescue) A hot air balloon crashed into power lines Nov. 7 at Rainbow Blvd. and Idalia Rd. The female pilot was not injured, according to Rio Rancho Fire & Rescue. RR Fire & Rescue worked with Rio Rancho Police Department and PNM to...
rrobserver.com
Fire & Rescue adds new equipment, starts EMT training inhouse
There’s a lot going on at Rio Rancho Fire & Rescue. Battalion Chief Ryan Floersheim said the department has received new EMS equipment through a state grant “that will allow our engine companies to better care for the most seriously injured of our medical patients.”. Coming Nov. 21,...
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with snow developing late
It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
losalamosreporter.com
Wedding Announcement: Seth Sanchez And Amanda Jo Audette
Seth Sanchez and Amanda Jo Audette were married October 22 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Santa Fe. Mandy is a freelance copywriter and marketing consultant, teaches trumpet lessons and plays trumpet with Partizani Brass Band and Pussy Rag. Seth works at Neptune and Company in Los Alamos and plays the trumpet with the Los Alamos Hillstompers. The couple is pictured here as they celebrate their wedding by parading down Barcelona Avenue with their guests and the Partizani Brass Band. Photo by Skip Wecksung.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Nov. 2 – Nov. 8, 2022
Brooke Elyssa Fleischman, 30, of Los Alamos was arrested November 3 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Barrett Lee-Huy Hudson, 23, of Los Alamos was arrested November 4 and charged with fraud $250-$2,500. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department Report is obtained from LAPD. Please note that...
KRQE News 13
Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home
Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home. Corrales residents worry about possible assisted …. Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home. Food, coats handed out at Mesa Verde Community Center. Healthcare provider “Western Sky Community Care” gave out 300 grocery...
Santa Fe police release October 2022 crime report
The police department is presenting the report to the city's public safety committee this week.
krwg.org
Autopsies released in deadly New Mexico helicopter crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Autopsies on four Bernalillo County first responders who died in a helicopter crash in northern New Mexico this summer show the pilot did not suffer any medical crisis or have any questionable substances. The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that the state Office of the Medical Investigator’s autopsy findings showed all four men died from blunt-force trauma. Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren, who was the pilot, had no drugs or alcohol in his system. Koren was piloting the helicopter July 16 as the four men returned from helping on a wildfire near Las Vegas. Authorities say the aircraft made an abrupt descent without any turns before hitting the ground.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
ladailypost.com
LAHS NJROTC Wins Big In Albuquerque
Topper Company with their trophies. Courtesy/Miranda Lopez. 1st Place Unit Personnel Inspection and Unarmed Regulation Drill Team. Courtesy/Miranda Lopez. The NJROTC competition teams headed to Del Norte and West Mesa High Schools for the Duke City Invitational Drill Meet and Bill Barker Marksmanship Competition this past Saturday. They competed in...
rrobserver.com
Sagebrush Ct. house set for demolition
Remains of the house on Sagebrush Ct. set for demolition (Garrison Wells/Observer) Rio Rancho Governing Body unanimously approved a resolution to demolish a house at 1340 Sagebrush Ct. SE. The property owner did not return multiple calls from city officials to clean the property. The house twice caught fire, and...
Autopsies released in helicopter crash that killed 4 Bernalillo County first responders
Autopsies on Bernalillo County first responders who died in a crash in New Mexico this summer have been released.
Santa Fe Ski opening for 2022-2023 season
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe announced it will open on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski Santa Fe says they got ten inches of fresh snow and will open on a 20-inch base of natural and manmade snow. All facilities will be open. Ski Santa Fe will be open […]
Vandals break into Albuquerque church leaving thousands of dollars in damages
Despite the destruction, the Church’s Pastor said he is thankful no one was hurt.
losalamosreporter.com
SALA Grand Opening Set For Dec. 1
The Grand opening of SALA Los Alamos Event Center is set for Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. Join SALA for some live entertainment by the Hillstompers, a SALA presentation, some mini golf and arcade games along with some delicious food. The evening will end with a piano concert and movie. SALA is looking forward to celebrating this special event with you. See losalamos.com/events/sala-los-alamos-event-center-grand-opening/
New, non-binary clothing line comes to New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first of its kind to come from New Mexico; a nonbinary clothing line. Not finding inclusivity in fashion is a feeling Finnegan Shepard knows all too well. “I kind of had a life of experience of constantly trying to find things that I felt comfortable in. I felt like I could […]
rrobserver.com
Fourteenth Big Event a big success
A team of Big Event workers carries tools and heads to a bus to be transported to one of close to 100 job sites. (Gary Herron/Observer) The “thanks” part of Thanksgiving came 12 days early for at least 100 Rio Rancho area residents. That’s because dozens of teams...
