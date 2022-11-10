ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Cummings pulls closer to Kalantari-Johnson in supes race that could be a nail-biter

With new vote totals released Monday, Justin Cummings is just 334 votes behind in the race for Santa Cruz County Supervisor, with 48.52% of the vote to Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson's 50.61%. Will the final vote tallies this week show more tightening — and enough for him to gain the lead? Tuesday at 4 p.m., the next vote is in. Get the lowdown on all the races here.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sanbenito.com

Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win

If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
HOLLISTER, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Unofficial results: Morgan Hill elects new mayor, school board members

Early, unofficial results in local races on the Nov. 8 election ballot show Morgan Hill has elected a new mayor, as Mark Turner leads the three-candidate field with almost all of the votes counted, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office. In other local races, City Council...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Early results: Cline leads all Gilroy City Council candidates

Tom Cline, Carol Marques and Dion Bracco are the top three vote-getters for Gilroy City Council so far, early election results show. As of 8pm, Cline led all candidates with nearly 22% of the vote. Marques was only 13 votes behind Cline, while Bracco garnered 19%. Jan Bernstein Chargin was...
GILROY, CA
lahstalon.org

Local, state and national midterm election results, so far

On Tuesday, November 8, midterm elections commenced across the nation. Citizens voted for nationwide and statewide offices like the U.S. Congress and governorships. However, a host of local elections also took place, from County Sheriff to City Council. Although results aren’t final in Santa Clara County as only 62 percent of ballots have been counted, The Talon has compiled an update on both local and national elections.
LOS ALTOS, CA
lookout.co

‘I truly never thought I’d make it to this point’: Santa Cruz trans activist talks about challenges and thriving

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Reyes Morales Warne knew in middle school that he was trans. He had already told his parents that he was queer, but at age 12 he first he chose to come out as trans to his friends, before telling his family. He was surprised by his friends’ reaction. “They said, ‘No, you’re not trans,’” Warne recalled.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose mayoral race still too close to call

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Tech entrepreneur-turned-politician Matt Mahan is ahead of Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez in the race to succeed Sam Liccardo as mayor of the capital of Silicon Valley, according to preliminary election returns. Mahan has won 51.7% of the vote, compared to 48.2% won by Chavez, according to the Santa […]
SAN JOSE, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Smart & Final to open 10th store in Santa Clara County

Smart & Final will be expanding in Santa Clara County, California, with the opening of its 10th store in the area, the grocer announced Monday. The 39,000-square-foot Smart & Final Extra! larger-format store will be located at 430 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, California, and will open for business on Dec. 14. The store format "combines the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all," said the company in a press release.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen driver facing manslaughter charges in fiery Redwood City crash

REDWOOD CITY -- A 17-year-old in the hospital is facing possible vehicular manslaughter charges for a fiery crash earlier this month in Redwood City, the district attorney said Monday.Two people died in the Nov. 4 crash in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue just before 8 p.m. A witness told KPIX he saw what looked like two cars racing and that those drivers hit another car that pulled out into the intersection. A 17-year-old driver and his two passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. On Monday, San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area election results, county by county

(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...

