It is that time of the year! Bring on the first Yuletide Cheer of 2022 with the Festival of Lights at Lake Jackson, Texas which runs from November 17-20! The festivities will kick off on November 17 with the Yuletide Carnival. Mayor’s Tree Lighting and Santa Pajama Jam will follow on November 18. November 19th will be a busy day kicking off with Breakfast with Santa, followed by Holidays Around the World. There will be art, food trucks, and craft booths throughout the day!

LAKE JACKSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO