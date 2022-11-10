Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersWillis, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
First Watch to open in Conroe in February 2023
First Watch, opening next year in Conroe, offers breakfast, brunch and lunch. (Courtesy of Mac Haik Restaurant Group) First Watch, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, will be opening at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 1000, Conroe, according to Lacey Martin, the vice president of marketing for Mac Haik Restaurant Group.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander a winter wonderland at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights
Take in a twinkling holiday spectacle at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field from Friday, November 18 to New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. The 2022 holiday season brings nearly two months of twinkling spectacle to the home of the Space Cowboys—Triple-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros—as Sugar Land Holiday Lights returns for its ninth year at Constellation Field.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Woodlands, TX
The Woodlands is a well-planned community in Texas, and it’s a perfect place for a weekend getaway. You’ll be able to explore its many public artworks, enjoy live music shows, and take in breathtaking natural scenery. Go out to the mall with your friends or dine in its...
Gift guide: 14 places to find holiday gifts in The Woodlands area
No matter who is left on holiday shopping lists, The Woodlands area has a number of local shops and businesses with gift ideas for people of all interests. This list is not comprehensive. For the book lover. 1. Buy the Book. has a variety of new, used and audio books...
houstononthecheap.com
Bring in the first Yuletide Cheer of 2022 with the Festival of Lights at Lake Jackson, Texas!
It is that time of the year! Bring on the first Yuletide Cheer of 2022 with the Festival of Lights at Lake Jackson, Texas which runs from November 17-20! The festivities will kick off on November 17 with the Yuletide Carnival. Mayor’s Tree Lighting and Santa Pajama Jam will follow on November 18. November 19th will be a busy day kicking off with Breakfast with Santa, followed by Holidays Around the World. There will be art, food trucks, and craft booths throughout the day!
Zanti Cucina Italiana opens in River Oaks Shopping Center
Zanti Cucina Italiana opened Nov. 5 in a 7,747-square-foot space in the River Oaks Shopping Center on West Gray Street. (Courtesy Priscilla Dickson) The Woodlands-based Italian eatery Zanti Cucina Italiana opened in early November in the River Oaks Shopping Center at 1958 W Gray St., Houston. The eatery specializes in...
hellowoodlands.com
Township Hosts Annual 3R Recycling Drive-thru Event Saturday, November 12
The Woodlands Township hosted its annual 3R Recycling Drive-thru event at The Woodlands High School parking lot on Saturday, November 12th from 9:00 am to noon. The free event celebrates America Recycles Day, designated by the Environmental Protection Agency and recognized annually on November 15. The 3R Recycling Drive-thru event observes the importance of recycling in our community and offers a an opportunity to recycle select items that cannot be recycled in curbside carts.
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - NOV 11TH:. This community breakfast is open to all Veterans and their families. Join this walk to honor our Veterans service, beginning on The Waterway at Blue Door Coffee at 6 am. * Veterans Day Observance & Dedication. The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission invites the community...
Houston Eye Associates set to relocate northwest location to Spring
Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location—1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston—to Spring in early 2023. (Courtesy Houston Eye Associates) Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location—1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston—to Spring in early 2023. Located at 5211 FM 2920, Ste. 102, Spring, Houston Eye Associates will offer all areas of ophthalmological and optometric care with treatment available in specialties and for all ages. Additionally, the business’s optical shop will offer a range of eyewear, specialty contact lenses and sunglasses. Officials said the new location is expected to open in January if construction continues as expected. 281-351-5468 and 281-441-1677. www.houstoneye.com.
myfoxzone.com
Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination
HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!. Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. The destination, which will...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving Pies & Other Holiday Desserts In Houston For 2022
Complete your Thanksgiving table with handcrafted pies, cookies, cakes and other desserts from Houston restaurants and bakeries. Choose from traditional flavors and modern twists, all geared towards making your holiday a little sweeter. There’s always room for dessert — and calories don’t count on Thanksgiving. Artisana Bakery,...
Jordan Ranch to bring over 500 new homes to northern Fulshear by end of year
Inside of a Beazer Duet model home within the Jordan Ranch community. With the release of 550 new lots, majority of homesites are under 50-feet to accommodate townhomes. (Courtesy Jordan Ranch) The Jordan Ranch master-planned development in northern Fulshear, 5 miles from Katy, is planning for 550 new homesites to...
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston
KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
Shhh Coffee & Boba lounge now serving drinks in El Lago
Shhh Coffee & Boba Lounge opened in October and offers a variety of drinks. (Courtesy Shhh Coffee & Boba Lounge) Shhh Coffee & Boba Lounge opened on Oct. 1 at 4004 E. NASA Parkway, El Lago. The lounge regularly holds open mic nights on Wednesdays and serves a variety of pastries, coffee and boba tea. 281-549-4368. bit.ly/3X0e7XI.
cohaitungchi.com
11 Great Weekend Getaways From Houston
Since Texas is such a large state, it might not seem like there’d be many weekend getaways from Houston. But luckily, there are lots of exciting cities right in Texas, and some in nearby states too. You don’t have to leave Texas to get out of Houston because there are plenty of fun destinations within a few hours from it.
mocomotive.com
Hundreds attend Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission’s November 11 observance
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission presented its annual Veterans Day Observance on November 11. Several hundred community leaders, veterans, family members, and local residents came to Veterans Memorial Park just off Interstate 45 in Conroe to commemorate veterans past and present. The Montgomery County…
Montgomery man identified as one of the victims in Dallas air show crash
HOUSTON — People nationwide are mourning the loss of six people who died after a mid-air plane crash in Dallas. A lot of local connections to this tragic story have emerged. The two historic military planes that collided and crashed were kept at a hangar in Conroe. The B-17...
Mandi Cocina Mexicana celebrates 5 years serving food in Tomball
Mandi Cocina Mexicana celebrated its five-year anniversary in Tomball. (Community Impact staff) Mandi Cocina Mexicana, located at 24179 Hwy. 249, Ste. G, Tomball, celebrated its five-year anniversary in October. The restaurant opened Oct. 11, 2017. The restaurant offers upscale Mexican food, such as tostadas and quesadilla campechana as well as cocktails, beer and wine. 832-762-5757. https://mandicocinamexicana.com.
Little Caesars coming soon to Friendswood and other recently filed business permits
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
