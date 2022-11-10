Read full article on original website
Emporia area celebrates, thanks military personnel on Veterans Day
Emporia and area residents saluted veterans and military service personnel Friday. Veterans Day morning saw temperatures in the mid-20s and wind chills around 10 degrees, but the parade took place as scheduled and the memorial service moved from the All Veterans Memorial to the Fairgrounds Anderson Building. Keynote speaker Clarence “Frenchy” Frye, a 30-year veteran of the US Navy, says during deployment he truly appreciated the thoughts and gifts sent from home and the comfort it brought to him and others.
MANHATTAN - On Veterans Day, students at Amanda Arnold Elementary School received a special visit from soldiers from Fort Riley, who arrived in a Blackhawk helicopter on the field outside the school. Students excitedly waited on the basketball courts for their special guests to arrive. As the helicopter got closer...
This Sunday, Nov. 20, the former Walla Walla Elementary School in Geary County will be remembered during a reunion. The school, founded in the 1870s served students until it closed in 1962. The reunion will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Plaza City Building. Karen Erichsen said...
Members of the Geary County Veterans Alliance will not host the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at the C.L. Hoover Opera House on Friday. It has proven difficult to find a speaker for the event. So, Veterans Alliance representative Brenda Boyd said instead there will be a small get-together in Heritage Park. "We're going to do a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and maybe sing the National Anthem this year.
WIBW
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina priest and a New York businessman have been federally indicted after $10 million was defrauded from a Kansas foster care organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Nov. 14, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted and charged a Kansas priest and a businessman from New York for a scheme to defraud $10 million from a foster care organization.
There is an effort to raise money to send JCHS Band participants to leadership camps and trips. Keri Parker said there is a link for a JCHS Band Merchandise store. It closes at midnight on Nov. 21. All of the merchandise is being printed or embroidered at Honor Screen Printing in Junction City. There is an option for shipping and personalization for an additional fee.
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man that poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire. Police reported an unknown man dumped gasoline on a car in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out the fire, […]
It's the The Glavan Ford of Clay Center Jingle Cash Contest. Listen on 107.9 FM/1420 KJCK at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p .m. weekdays for your chance to win $100 in Jingle Cash from 107.9 FM/1420 KJCK.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas priest has been indicted in a scheme to defraud a foster care program, according to the United States Department of Justice, District of Kansas. Court documents say Robert Nelson Smith, 50, of Salina has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 15 counts of wire fraud […]
WIBW
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Crowder, Simon Avery; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
Performances at Theatre Salina are drawing more people from outside Saline County than ever before. The organization is also in early concept development stages for building a new stage shop at their campus on E. Iron Avenue in Salina. That's the word from Theatre Salina Executive Director Michael Spicer during an exclusive interview with Salina Post earlier this month.
A two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, north of Manhattan, injured two people and resulted in an arrest for DUI. Riley County Police responded near the area of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and located a pickup driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, Texas and a passenger car driven by 20-year-old Brenda Flores, of Junction City. Officers determined the pickup was north on Seth Child when it crossed over the center line and caused the southbound car to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid the truck. Both vehicles re-entered their original lanes when Jandera’s truck hit Flores’ car.
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MACK DYLAN HALL, 21, Fort Riley, Aggravated domestic battery; impede breath; blocking nose/mouth of family/dating relation; Aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim; Threat of force/violence; Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption; Bond $20,000.
Nov. 25, 5:30 p.m. is the date and time for the 27th annual Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade hosted by 107.9 FM and 1420 KJCK AM. Jordan McCann, Chamber of Commerce Member Relations Director, said they're thinking perhaps a 1950's, 1960's kind of theme of what you may portray as a classic Christmas. "We are in partnership with Main Street on this and they are doing a classic Christmas theme, and we are partnering with them to flow into 10 Days of Christmas so we wanted it to be a cohesive event."
With the holidays approaching, there is an increasing focus on gifts. The Friendship Center is asking you to give the gift of your time as a delivery driver or as an RSVP volunteer. The Friendship Center is needing both primary and backup drivers, according to spokesperson Gwen Burenheide. If you...
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Riley County. Just after 11a.m. November 10, officers filed a report for unlawful computer acts and theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 29-year-old woman reported she was scammed by an unknown suspect posing...
Around 6:15 pm Saturday evening, Riley County Police officers responded to the report of a crash near the intersection of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 2006 GMC Canyon, driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, TX, had crossed over the center line while traveling north on Seth Child Road.
