Nov. 25, 5:30 p.m. is the date and time for the 27th annual Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade hosted by 107.9 FM and 1420 KJCK AM. Jordan McCann, Chamber of Commerce Member Relations Director, said they're thinking perhaps a 1950's, 1960's kind of theme of what you may portray as a classic Christmas. "We are in partnership with Main Street on this and they are doing a classic Christmas theme, and we are partnering with them to flow into 10 Days of Christmas so we wanted it to be a cohesive event."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO