Respiratory Viruses Reacher Higher Levels
Oregon Health Authority warns of more respiratory viruses spreading in the community.
Oregon governor declares emergency due to respiratory infections in children
Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Monday that would free up state and hospital resources to tackle increasing viral infections among infants and children. Brown’s 16-week order gives her agencies a broad sweep of authority to direct resources and circumvent existing regulations, if deemed necessary to alleviate the emergency. It also allows the Oregon Health Authority to deploy health care volunteers and create emergency health care centers, if necessary.
thelundreport.org
Increase In RSV Has Oregon Officials Worried About ICU Beds For Children
This article was republished from Oregon Public Broadcasting. The number of children hospitalized with RSV in Oregon more than doubled last week. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common childhood illness that causes cold symptoms for most kids but can cause serious complications, particularly in young infants. The Oregon...
philomathnews.com
Oregon prepares for a potential surge of COVID-19 cases and other viral infections
Oregon public health officials are keeping an eye on a trifecta of illnesses as winter approaches and Oregonians spend more time indoors: COVID-19, a respiratory virus that’s affecting children and influenza. This will not be a respiratory illness season like the last two, when the focus was on COVID-19,...
thelundreport.org
Health Official Wants Oregonians To Mask Up, Brace For Viruses
A top Oregon public health official wants people to mask up and wash their hands, saying it could be a rough winter. Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer said at an online press conference Nov. 10 that Oregonians face not only increases of COVID-19 during the coming months, but also the flu and RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s Emergency...
yachatsnews.com
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
opb.org
Majority of Oregon counties vote against psilocybin therapy
Oregonians voted in 2020 to legalize psilocybin therapy in supervised facilities. The hallucinogenic drug has gained traction in recent years as a viable treatment for PTSD, severe depression and substance use disorder. But the majority of the state’s 36 counties have reservations about the therapy — 25 counties voted against allowing psilocybin use last week, along with several municipalities. Jefferson Public Radio reporter Jane Vaughan joins us to talk about those bans and what they could mean for the future of psilocybin in Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
40 states including Oregon settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states, including Oregon, to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations. State attorneys general announced the settlement Monday. They’re calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. Officials...
thelundreport.org
How To Access Free Mobile Medical, Dental Care In Oregon, Washington
This article was originally published by the Salem Statesman Journal. Galdina Sanchez Cruz, 43, had never been to a dentist before showing up to a mobile dental clinic Saturday at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. Her teeth had been hurting for almost a year by the time a neighbor told...
Oregon wolves: Sink your fangs into 9 graphics that explore where they roam, live and die
Oregon’s wolf population is growing slowly with 175 wolves documented by state wildlife officials in 2021. Gray wolves, which can be all sorts of colors from snow white to jet black, were once common across Oregon but were eradicated by the 1940s due to government sponsored bounties and the negative sentiment towards the canid widely held across the west. That sentiment is still alive, and poaching has been on the rise in recent years.
Google will pay nearly $400 million in location tracking settlement led by Oregon
Google has agreed to pay $392 million to settle complaints from 40 states that it had misled consumers about whether the Silicon Valley company was tracking their location. Oregon attorneys helped lead the agreement, which grew out of a 2018 Associated Press article that revealed Google tracked people’s whereabouts even when they checked online settings that instructed the company not to store that information. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Monday’s agreement reflects a commitment to look out for consumers.
Channel 6000
Sunday in Oregon: Crisp fall weather to finish up the weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It is really starting to feel a bit more like late fall these days. Expect a crisp fall morning Sunday, with patchy fog in some areas. That will mainly be the central and southern Willamette Valley. You may just need to take some time if you have to do any travel early in the day.
When will Oregon Measure 114′s gun limits start: Uncertainty reigns
Backers of Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 declared a major victory this week, but uncertainty lies ahead with months of legal wrangling and rule-making likely to delay the start well into next year, if ever. State police, lawmakers and proponents must write the regulations for the state’s first-ever permits...
Readers respond: We can’t afford climate change
Within the flurry of election news, The Oregonian/OregonLive published “Why megastorms will become more common, according to science” on Nov. 8, covering impending “megafloods” that may soon endanger the Pacific Northwest. This is another reminder of how we are bankrupting our future by continuing to use fossil fuels. The Science Advances study highlighted in the article estimates $1 trillion in damages from a megaflood scenario modeled in California in 2010. We are already realizing these costs closer to home. The federal government created $422 million in block grant funding to rebuild from the Labor Day 2020 fires. This is just part of the real costs of those fires: the burning of 2,800 structures, destruction of four Oregon towns, evacuation of 40,000 people, and the deaths of 11 individuals. As the elections close, let’s encourage our newly elected officials to do what makes economic sense: pass substantial climate legislation and pass it now. That means holding our Oregon legislature and governor to the commitments laid out in HB2021, promising 100% renewable energy by 2040. Our newly minted federal representatives need to go further to reign in America’s costly carbon pollution. Our current federal representatives can do more this year by passing the Growing Climate Solutions bill through the U.S. House and into law. The bottom line is that we can’t afford to keep polluting. Not only will passing climate legislation save our future economy, it will save the lives of Oregonians as well.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
See where Oregon voters rejected or embraced money measures on Election Day
Despite a questionable economy, deep concerns about inflation and cynicism about big government, Oregonians showed a continued willingness on Election Day to back local government spending measures and open their own wallets to do so. John Horvick, a Portland pollster who tracks the success and failure of such measures in...
Former Oregon securities broker found guilty of evading $2.5 million in income taxes
A jury Monday found James Millegan, a 65-year-old former securities broker from McMinnville, guilty of evading $2.5 million in income taxes. He hid his income in multiple bank accounts and submitted false financial statements to the IRS from July 2009 through September 2016, according to federal prosecutors. Millegan was convicted...
klcc.org
Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes, bringing joy and sadness
Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn’t keep her from constantly refreshing the vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried.
Readers respond: Job one: repair Oregon elections
Now that we have successfully dodged the Betsy Johnson bullet, Oregon Democrats have a new task in front of them: get Phil Knight -- and every other mercenary, God-complex billionaire -- out of Oregon politics forever. (“Nike co-founder Phil Knight changes course, donates $1 million to Republican governor candidate Christine Drazan,” Oct. 6)
