Red Cross honoring Latham trooper for life-saving action
The American Red Cross will be honoring Latham State Trooper Michael Nash for helping save the life of a driver on Interstate 87 (I-87).
Capital Region Dollar Tree Store Suddenly Closes
We love shopping at the Dollar Tree stores throughout the Capital Region. There are several locations but in my wife's travels this morning (Monday, November, 14th), the Dollar Tree that she shops frequently was suddenly closed. There Was A Handwritten Sign on the Front Door. When she pulled into the...
N.Y. firefighter-paramedic dies after 16 years serving city
ALBANY, N.Y. — A member of the Albany Fire Department died over the weekend while off duty, CBS 6 reported. Firefighter Edward J. Verhoff joined the department in 2006 and served for 16 years, most recently with Rescue Squad – C Platoon. Albany Fire Department Chief Joseph Gregory...
Stockade-athon brings runners to the streets of Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Sunday morning, the Electric City welcomed the amazing Stockade-athon that had runners speed through a 15k course around Central Park, Vale Cemetery, and the Stockade district itself. All types of age groups were able to participate on the run-- 15 different age groups to be...
Hochul Awards $5 Million for Animal Shelter Improvements
A shot of the town of Boston Animal Control Department and EMS Services HQ in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently awarded roughly $5 million in funding to humane societies and not-for-profit animal shelters across New York state for the purposes of renovations, expansions, or the construction of new projects.
Capital Wing Wars winners announced
Wing Wars 17 took place on Saturday, and the results are in.
Unity House kicking off annual holiday program
The Unity House will be kicking off its annual Children's Holiday Program on Monday.
One Upstate NY Mans Burning Dumpster, Is The Same Mans $3000 Fine
Regardless of the situation, it is illegal to burn trash in New York State. This local business owner had to learn the hard way. What may seem like a law clear as day for most people, isn't the case for everyone. One man from Schenectady County recently paid a heavy fine for both illegally dumping and burning his trash.
Electric City welcomes Motor Oil Coffee
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Electric City welcomed a new coffee shop Saturday that residents can now start enjoying. Motor Oil Coffee, an Albany based craft coffee company, has officially made its way to Schenectady. It's the second location for the company. They, along with the home decor retail store -- *b. Inspired home* are offering a new way to enjoy a cup of joe.
North Adams welcomes three new police officers
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WRGB) — The North Adams Police Department welcomes three new officers to its ranks. On Thursday, November 10, Officer Khalil Paul, Officer Brittani Tassone and Officer Lucas Shatford, graduated from the Western Massachusetts Police Academy. They were part of the 64th Recruit Officer Course (ROC), and their academy training began on June 6.
How In The World Is This New York State’s Favorite Burrito?
Over the years, the burrito has become the symbol of Mexican American Cuisine. Where in New York State can you find the state's favorite burrito? The chose may surprise you. Maybe your idea of burritos is thinking about a big, tasty, monstrous Mission-style creation. You see them fairly common at restaurants on the west coast. Moe's and Chipotle try to create that feeling with their burrito options.
Where the chestnuts grow
My friend Bruce Shenker forwarded me an email about a chestnut tree planting event he was attending in Greenwich, NY last Monday and suggested I join him. We’d have to leave Columbia County by 7:30 to arrive on time for the 9:00 planting demonstration. Correction: due to daylight savings time the demo had been moved up. It was now 8 a.m. In other words we’d have to leave at the crack of dawn.
Albany Fire Department mourns firefighter Edward J. Verhoff
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Fire Department mourns the loss of one of its own on Saturday. Chief Joseph Gregory reports the death of Firefighter Edward J. Verhoff on November 12, 2022 while off duty. Verhoff was a 16-year member of the Albany Fire Department, having been appointed...
Sidewalk Warriors Troy proves aid for those in need
Every Thursday volunteers from Sidewalk Warriors Troy provide meals and essential items to those experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.
State to auction surplus items from decommissioned COVID care facilities
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York state is looking to get rid of more than 1,000 surplus items from decommissioned COVID-19 alternative care facilities. Their solution to this problem, an auction -- so now you have a chance to get your hands on an abundance of items. Some of...
Empire State Development Initiative allows veterans to apply for reduced-rate financing
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Empire State Development Initiative program into law. This initiative allows for veterans to now apply for the Excelsior linked deposit program, which provides reduced-rate financing to veterans who are looking to grow and expand their businesses. That means businesses that...
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
Six months in, lawmakers look to extend gas tax suspension
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — It's been nearly 6 months since New York state suspended some gas taxes, saving drivers 16 cents per gallon. That measure expires on December 31. A big question still unanswered- has the tax suspension actually saved New Yorkers any money, or are suppliers just hiking prices to compensate?
Applications being accepted for New York Food for New York Families program
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program. The program, which is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system. Applications for funding are due January 18, 2023, and additional information is available at http://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.
New law requiring toy guns to be identifiable takes effect
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New laws take effect in New York state Monday, concerning toy guns. Gov. Hochul signed the law in August. It specifies that imitation weapons must be easily identifiable - they can't be black, blue, silver or aluminum. They have to be bright colors, or clear...
