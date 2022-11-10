Over the years, the burrito has become the symbol of Mexican American Cuisine. Where in New York State can you find the state's favorite burrito? The chose may surprise you. Maybe your idea of burritos is thinking about a big, tasty, monstrous Mission-style creation. You see them fairly common at restaurants on the west coast. Moe's and Chipotle try to create that feeling with their burrito options.

16 HOURS AGO