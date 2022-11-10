Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Decomposed Body Found In Middletown
A handgun, backpack also located. Middletown, Md (KM) Detectives with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation. At around 12:20 PM on Monday, deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown for reports of a dead body. Authorities says a decomposed body was located behind the Safeway store. They also found a handgun and a backpack.
Decomposed Body Found Behind Middletown Grocery Store Under Investigation (DEVELOPING)
Authorities say that they are actively working to identify a decomposing body and have multiple leads after it was found behind a supermarket in Maryland. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind Safeway.
Deputy, Three Others Hospitalized After Being Rear-Ended: Harford County Sheriff's Office
A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized on Monday morning after being rear-ended while waiting at a red light in Maryland, according to officials. Shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, officials say that a deputy was traveling south on Route 152 (Fallston Road) in a marked patrol vehicle, when he came to a stop at the intersection at Oakmont Road.
Overturned Propane Truck Ties Up Traffic On Route 50 Bridge In Anne Arundel On Monday Morning
US Route 50 was shut down in both directions at the Severn River Bridge on Monday morning in Maryland after a propane tank overturned on the bridge, tying up traffic. An alert was issued by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department during the morning commute regarding a large propane tank that overturned, forcing emergency crews to close all lanes in both sides of the roadway.
Elementary, High School In Maryland Closed As Police Negotiate With Barricaded Suspect
Authorities say that a person fired a weapon overnight in a Baltimore home, leading to a standoff as the homeowner barricaded himself inside a house, leading to several road closures in the area. Early on Monday, Nov. 14, members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a barricade incident in...
Body cam footage shows police response to deadly crash in Northwest Baltimore
The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released video footage of Baltimore Police responding to a deadly crash earlier this month.
fox5dc.com
Tanker truck carrying propane overturns on Severn River Bridge
ARNOLD, Md. - A tanker truck carrying propane overturned on the Severn River Bridge Monday causing major morning delays. The crash happened on the bridge in the Arnold area of Anne Arundel County around 6 a.m. Traffic was closed in both directions. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Gunshot victim wrecks vehicle near busy intersection in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A male was shot multiple times before he crashed his car in West Baltimore on Sunday evening, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to investigate a potential shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 6:15 p.m., police said.While responding to the notification, they received a call about a vehicle that had crashed near the intersection of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to authorities.At the crash site, they found the gunshot victim with the wrecked vehicle, police said.An ambulance took that person to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Apartments evacuated after tree crashes into building in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at an apartment complex in Laurel Sunday after a tree took out part of a building there. Now several people are displaced. “Well, I didn’t expect to see these. I’m really shocked,” said longtime resident Oluremi Adedokun. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that […]
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a driver of a vehicle in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the area of Clubhouse Road and Brassie Place, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, in Montgomery Village around 6:30 p.m. after a report of the collision. The spokesperson for the MCFRS stated that one person was stuck under the vehicle.
Bay Net
14 People Displaced After Early Morning Fire In Indian Head
INDIAN HEAD, Md. — We are receiving reports of a serious fire that has left multiple people displaced. At approximately 3:02 a.m. on November 13, first responders were alerted to the 4000 block of Indian Head Highway for reports that a multi-family structure was on fire. Police arrived first...
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting in Mount Joy Area
A Millsboro area man was injured during a shooting on Oak Street in the Mount Joy area. Delaware State Police met with a 30 year old man who was shot in the thigh by an unknown man during a fight. The victim was taken to an area hospital – there were no other injuries. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective LaPlaca at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
local21news.com
Man threatens people with a rifle over property issue in Franklin County
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a man for allegedly threatening two people with a rifle after a heated property argument at the 100 block of E. Queen St. Officers first received the call at around 8:39 p.m. on Nov. 10 for a reported threat, according to Chambersburg Police Department.
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
abc27.com
One dead after Interstate 83 crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Interstate 83 southbound in York County on Wednesday, Nov 9. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, a coroner was dispatched at 4:59 p.m. to the area of Interstate 83 southbound at the Exit 28 off-ramp for a reported multi-vehicle accident with entrapment.
WJLA
Man dies in custody after Fairfax PD says he was running down road, yelling & hitting cars
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A man died in police custody Thursday afternoon after officers said he was running in the road, acting disorderly and yelling at cars in Springfield, Va. Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) officers took the man into custody in the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in...
2 juveniles critically injured in Harrisburg crash involving tractor-trailer
Police said a tractor-trailer and a sedan were involved in a crash on Cameron Street in Harrisburg on Thursday morning.
Police investigate fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Prince George's County
Prince George's County homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on November 8th, the victim was 13-years-old.
93-year-old man killed in crash in Fairfax
It was determined that the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry heading west on Old Keene Mill Road tried to turn left onto Huntsman Boulevard and collided a Dodge Journey SUV heading east on Old Keene Mill Road.
mocoshow.com
Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg
A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
