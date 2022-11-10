ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurmont, MD

wfmd.com

Decomposed Body Found In Middletown

A handgun, backpack also located. Middletown, Md (KM) Detectives with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation. At around 12:20 PM on Monday, deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown for reports of a dead body. Authorities says a decomposed body was located behind the Safeway store. They also found a handgun and a backpack.
MIDDLETOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Decomposed Body Found Behind Middletown Grocery Store Under Investigation (DEVELOPING)

Authorities say that they are actively working to identify a decomposing body and have multiple leads after it was found behind a supermarket in Maryland. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind Safeway.
MIDDLETOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Deputy, Three Others Hospitalized After Being Rear-Ended: Harford County Sheriff's Office

A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized on Monday morning after being rear-ended while waiting at a red light in Maryland, according to officials. Shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, officials say that a deputy was traveling south on Route 152 (Fallston Road) in a marked patrol vehicle, when he came to a stop at the intersection at Oakmont Road.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Overturned Propane Truck Ties Up Traffic On Route 50 Bridge In Anne Arundel On Monday Morning

US Route 50 was shut down in both directions at the Severn River Bridge on Monday morning in Maryland after a propane tank overturned on the bridge, tying up traffic. An alert was issued by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department during the morning commute regarding a large propane tank that overturned, forcing emergency crews to close all lanes in both sides of the roadway.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gunshot victim wrecks vehicle near busy intersection in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A male was shot multiple times before he crashed his car in West Baltimore on Sunday evening, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to investigate a potential shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 6:15 p.m., police said.While responding to the notification, they received a call about a vehicle that had crashed near the intersection of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to authorities.At the crash site, they found the gunshot victim with the wrecked vehicle, police said.An ambulance took that person to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Apartments evacuated after tree crashes into building in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at an apartment complex in Laurel Sunday after a tree took out part of a building there. Now several people are displaced. “Well, I didn’t expect to see these. I’m really shocked,” said longtime resident Oluremi Adedokun. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a driver of a vehicle in Montgomery County Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the area of Clubhouse Road and Brassie Place, off of Montgomery Village Avenue, in Montgomery Village around 6:30 p.m. after a report of the collision. The spokesperson for the MCFRS stated that one person was stuck under the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

14 People Displaced After Early Morning Fire In Indian Head

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — We are receiving reports of a serious fire that has left multiple people displaced. At approximately 3:02 a.m. on November 13, first responders were alerted to the 4000 block of Indian Head Highway for reports that a multi-family structure was on fire. Police arrived first...
INDIAN HEAD, MD
WGMD Radio

DSP Investigating Shooting in Mount Joy Area

A Millsboro area man was injured during a shooting on Oak Street in the Mount Joy area. Delaware State Police met with a 30 year old man who was shot in the thigh by an unknown man during a fight. The victim was taken to an area hospital – there were no other injuries. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective LaPlaca at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
MILLSBORO, DE
fox5dc.com

Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
abc27.com

One dead after Interstate 83 crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Interstate 83 southbound in York County on Wednesday, Nov 9. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, a coroner was dispatched at 4:59 p.m. to the area of Interstate 83 southbound at the Exit 28 off-ramp for a reported multi-vehicle accident with entrapment.
YORK COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg

A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

