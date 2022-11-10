ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: 2022 Lawrence Veterans Day Parade

Lawrence honored its veterans on Saturday with the annual Veterans Day Parade through downtown Lawrence. This year, the parade’s grand marshal was Warren Corman, who served as a Navy Seabee during World War II and later helped design several buildings on KU’s campus, including Allen Fieldhouse. Welcome to...
LAWRENCE, KS
Barbara Barber

A Celebration of Life Service for Barbara Darlene Barber, 74, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced at a later date. She died November 11, 2022, at her home. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
Douglas County court filings for Nov. 13, 2022

Levi Andrew Taylor, 21, Basehor, and Madeline Mae Bird, 24, Lawrence. Quinten Michael Wilcox, 23, Lawrence, and Hannah Katlyn Casner, 24, Lawrence. Tyler Kincaid, 31, Lawrence, and Kira Lee Tanner Groves, 29, Lawrence. Christian Charles Garagiola, 32, Omaha, Neb., and Jacqueline Marie Newland, 27, Lawrence. Annie Lauren Moser, 33, Lawrence,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Walter Alexander

Walter LeRoy Alexander, 80, Lawrence, passed away November 5, 2022, at LMH Health. No services are planned per his wishes. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
Texas woman killed in head-on wreck on U.S. 24; other driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, second-degree murder

A Texas women was killed Saturday evening in a two-car accident on U.S. Highway 24 just west of the Douglas/Jefferson county line. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash report, the accident occurred at about 10:50 p.m. near U.S. Highway 24 mile marker 390, which is just west of the county line in Jefferson County. The report states that the accident occurred when an eastbound 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Manuel Enriquez, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, crossed the center line and struck head on a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Cheyanne Louise Branson, 23, of Diana, Texas. The Branson vehicle then rolled. Branson was pronounced dead at the scene. Enriquez was not injured in the accident, according to the report.
DIANA, TX
Group forms to create 1,500-member union to represent KU faculty members; vote expected in coming months

Professors and other academics at the University of Kansas are taking public steps to form a union that would represent more than 1,500 KU faculty members. Several KU faculty members have banded together to form United Academics of the University of Kansas. The group is affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers and the American Association of University Professors.
LAWRENCE, KS
With Jason Bean’s status uncertain and Jalon Daniels ‘really, really close,’ KU’s QB situation has taken another turn

The situation surrounding Kansas football’s quarterback position has taken a new turn. KU coach Lance Leipold said Monday that quarterback Jason Bean, who has started the past four games for the Jayhawks, was somewhat limited during Monday’s practice after coming out of the Texas Tech loss on Saturday and the Oklahoma State win before it.
LAWRENCE, KS
City of Lawrence crews are preparing for anticipated winter weather tonight

Crews are pretreating bridges and elevated surfaces across town in advance of anticipated winter weather tonight, the City of Lawrence announced Monday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible overnight. The city will only begin snow and ice control for roads...
LAWRENCE, KS
Law enforcement leaders in Douglas County plan to continue collecting traffic stop data; they want to focus on probable cause and driver demographics

Law enforcement agencies are planning to keep collecting data from traffic stops in Douglas County, and they also would like to gather more information about probable cause and where drivers come from, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said this past week. The data collection stemmed from a study commissioned by...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Kansas-Texas slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday on FS1

The Kansas football team’s home finale for the 2022 season next weekend against Texas is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday on FS1. The start time was announced late Saturday night, after KU’s road loss at Texas Tech. The start times for all five Big 12 games...
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. to miss 10-12 weeks with knee injury

Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. suffered a knee injury during Saturday’s practice and will be out an extended period of time. According to acting KU coach Norm Roberts, Cuffe tore his MCL and PCL ligaments while running up the court in practice. Roberts said it was a non-contact injury and that Cuffe is expected to be able to return to basketball activities in 10-12 weeks.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU RB Devin Neal dazzles again in loss at Texas Tech

The kinds of mistakes that the Kansas football program has largely avoided throughout the season hurt the Jayhawks in a big way Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas. Two missed field goals and two turnovers by Kansas quarterback Jason Bean played a huge role in Texas Tech’s 43-28 win over Kansas that dropped the Jayhawks to 6-4 overall, 3-4 in Big 12 play and 1-4 in their last five games.
LAWRENCE, KS
Gameday Breakdown: No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 7 Duke – Champions Classic edition

No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) vs. No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (2-0) Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana. Last week, in their second game of the regular season, the Jayhawks played a North Dakota State that featured two big men that acting head coach Norm Roberts said were as good as any bigs in the Big 12.
DURHAM, NC

