Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
Related
LJWORLD
PHOTOS: 2022 Lawrence Veterans Day Parade
Lawrence honored its veterans on Saturday with the annual Veterans Day Parade through downtown Lawrence. This year, the parade’s grand marshal was Warren Corman, who served as a Navy Seabee during World War II and later helped design several buildings on KU’s campus, including Allen Fieldhouse. Welcome to...
LJWORLD
23-year-old woman killed in head-on collision was an airman with the Kansas National Guard
The 23-year-old woman killed in a head-on collision over the weekend in Jefferson County was a staff sergeant with the 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson died in the collision Saturday on U.S. Highway 24 just west of the Douglas/Jefferson county line.
LJWORLD
Barbara Barber
A Celebration of Life Service for Barbara Darlene Barber, 74, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced at a later date. She died November 11, 2022, at her home. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Nov. 13, 2022
Levi Andrew Taylor, 21, Basehor, and Madeline Mae Bird, 24, Lawrence. Quinten Michael Wilcox, 23, Lawrence, and Hannah Katlyn Casner, 24, Lawrence. Tyler Kincaid, 31, Lawrence, and Kira Lee Tanner Groves, 29, Lawrence. Christian Charles Garagiola, 32, Omaha, Neb., and Jacqueline Marie Newland, 27, Lawrence. Annie Lauren Moser, 33, Lawrence,...
LJWORLD
Walter Alexander
Walter LeRoy Alexander, 80, Lawrence, passed away November 5, 2022, at LMH Health. No services are planned per his wishes. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Bed Bath & Beyond to close its lone Lawrence store, creating opening for new retailer in Pine Ridge Plaza
Shoppers will soon have to look beyond Lawrence to find a Bed Bath & Beyond. The chain retailer has announced that it is closing its lone Lawrence location. The store in the Pine Ridge Plaza shopping center near 33rd and Iowa streets has the going-out-of-business signs up and is running deep discounts.
LJWORLD
Lawrence City Commission to consider increases to trash collection rates, finalization of water and sewer increase
City leaders will soon consider approving increases to city solid waste collection rates, including a 3% increase for residential customers, a 6% increase for dumpster rentals, and a 10% increase for downtown trash collection. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider adopting the proposed rate...
LJWORLD
Texas woman killed in head-on wreck on U.S. 24; other driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, second-degree murder
A Texas women was killed Saturday evening in a two-car accident on U.S. Highway 24 just west of the Douglas/Jefferson county line. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash report, the accident occurred at about 10:50 p.m. near U.S. Highway 24 mile marker 390, which is just west of the county line in Jefferson County. The report states that the accident occurred when an eastbound 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Manuel Enriquez, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, crossed the center line and struck head on a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Cheyanne Louise Branson, 23, of Diana, Texas. The Branson vehicle then rolled. Branson was pronounced dead at the scene. Enriquez was not injured in the accident, according to the report.
LJWORLD
Group forms to create 1,500-member union to represent KU faculty members; vote expected in coming months
Professors and other academics at the University of Kansas are taking public steps to form a union that would represent more than 1,500 KU faculty members. Several KU faculty members have banded together to form United Academics of the University of Kansas. The group is affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers and the American Association of University Professors.
LJWORLD
Partnership aims to bolster Lawrence’s housing capacity with prefabricated, affordable homes
On Monday morning in North Lawrence, the beginnings of a 500-square-foot home went up in less than three hours. The prefabricated building process was a partnership between housing nonprofit Tenants to Homeowners and Build SMART, a Lawrence-based company that manufactures and ships the components of homes such as exterior walls to be assembled on site.
LJWORLD
With Jason Bean’s status uncertain and Jalon Daniels ‘really, really close,’ KU’s QB situation has taken another turn
The situation surrounding Kansas football’s quarterback position has taken a new turn. KU coach Lance Leipold said Monday that quarterback Jason Bean, who has started the past four games for the Jayhawks, was somewhat limited during Monday’s practice after coming out of the Texas Tech loss on Saturday and the Oklahoma State win before it.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence crews are preparing for anticipated winter weather tonight
Crews are pretreating bridges and elevated surfaces across town in advance of anticipated winter weather tonight, the City of Lawrence announced Monday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible overnight. The city will only begin snow and ice control for roads...
LJWORLD
Law enforcement leaders in Douglas County plan to continue collecting traffic stop data; they want to focus on probable cause and driver demographics
Law enforcement agencies are planning to keep collecting data from traffic stops in Douglas County, and they also would like to gather more information about probable cause and where drivers come from, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said this past week. The data collection stemmed from a study commissioned by...
LJWORLD
Lawrence school district expects to see millions more in funding as 1,200 more students qualify for free lunch
Though a sharp rise in the number of students qualifying for free school meals will mean a few million dollars more in funding for the Lawrence school district, district leaders expressed concern about seeing such a significant rise in poverty. As part of its meeting Monday, the board reviewed the...
LJWORLD
Kansas-Texas slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday on FS1
The Kansas football team’s home finale for the 2022 season next weekend against Texas is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday on FS1. The start time was announced late Saturday night, after KU’s road loss at Texas Tech. The start times for all five Big 12 games...
LJWORLD
Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. to miss 10-12 weeks with knee injury
Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. suffered a knee injury during Saturday’s practice and will be out an extended period of time. According to acting KU coach Norm Roberts, Cuffe tore his MCL and PCL ligaments while running up the court in practice. Roberts said it was a non-contact injury and that Cuffe is expected to be able to return to basketball activities in 10-12 weeks.
LJWORLD
Slow start, missed FGs and key turnovers cost Kansas in 43-28 road loss to Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Another slow start on the road put the Kansas football team in a deep hole early on Saturday night, and the Jayhawks were unable to crawl all the way out of it. Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough threw a touchdown pass and ran for a...
LJWORLD
KU RB Devin Neal dazzles again in loss at Texas Tech
The kinds of mistakes that the Kansas football program has largely avoided throughout the season hurt the Jayhawks in a big way Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas. Two missed field goals and two turnovers by Kansas quarterback Jason Bean played a huge role in Texas Tech’s 43-28 win over Kansas that dropped the Jayhawks to 6-4 overall, 3-4 in Big 12 play and 1-4 in their last five games.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
LJWORLD
Gameday Breakdown: No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 7 Duke – Champions Classic edition
No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) vs. No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (2-0) Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana. Last week, in their second game of the regular season, the Jayhawks played a North Dakota State that featured two big men that acting head coach Norm Roberts said were as good as any bigs in the Big 12.
Comments / 1