The joy of a 3-1 victory over Manchester United, one that ended a 27 year drought, was quickly tempered by a frustrating performance in a 4-2 loss against the same Red Devils in League Cup action. Moving on to this week, the Villa square up against Brighton & Hove Albion. Over their last three matches, the seventh placed team in the table have bested Wolverhampton 3-2 at Molineux, took out Chelsea 4-1 at the Amex, and lost to Manchester City 3-1 at the Etihad. Top players to look out for include, but shouldn’t be limited to forward Leandro Trossard (7 goals and 2 assists on the season), midfielder Pascal Grob (5 goals and 2 assists), and midfielder Alexis MacAllister (4 assists).

1 DAY AGO