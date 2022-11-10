Read full article on original website
Manchester United Are Monitoring Premier League Goalkeeper
According to new reports, Manchester United are monitoring a Premier League goalkeeper amid David De Gea's future.
NBC Sports
USMNT squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup
The USMNT will head to Qatar in under a week’s time, as the 26 players named in Gregg Berhalter’s 2022 World Cup squad were announced at a special event in New York City on Wednesday. After missing the 2018 tournament in Russia and enduring an eight-year spell out...
BBC
Twitter is in meltdown over Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Fans and pundits on Twitter are reeling after Cristiano Ronaldo ripped into Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who did not play in United's win over Fulham on Sunday, said Ten Hag and others at the club are trying to force him out, adding he feels 'betrayed'.
Watch: Alejandro Garnacho Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United v Fulham
Alejandro Garnacho has scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United to win it against Fulham in the Premier League.
BBC
Conor Coady says Everton need to take a 'hard look in the mirror' after Bournemouth defeat
Conor Coady says every Everton player needs to take a "hard look in the mirror" after the Toffees slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth, sparking a furious reaction from the supporters. Police were forced to intervene to calm some fans as the players went over to away section at...
Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — With players keen to avoid injury risks ahead of the World Cup, Bayern Munich stretched its Bundesliga lead to six points after a 2-0 win over Schalke on Saturday in its last game before the tournament in Qatar. Bayern lacked some of its usual intensity...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
‘Just gifted’: Stoke City is a distant memory for Choupo-Moting at Bayern
It wasn’t the sort of goal you’d over-celebrate. The second in an eventual 2-0 win to put away prone opponents, with the best team in the division besting the worst (the former beating the latter for the ninth time in a row), and the goalscorer netting against his former club for good measure.
BBC
Mark Attanasio: Norwich City's new American director says Canaries 'just felt right'
New Norwich director Mark Attanasio's ultimate aim is to get more involved with the Canaries and help turn them into a "perennial Premier League club". The US businessman, who owns Major League Baseball side Milwaukee Brewers, made his first visit to Carrow Road as a director for Saturday's home Championship game with Middlesbrough.
Where To Watch Fulham v Manchester United Premier League TV Channels & Live Stream
Fulham host Manchester United this afternoon in the final Premier League game before the World Cup break and heres where you can watch the game.
BBC
Analysis: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton
This was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break. The Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
The joy of a 3-1 victory over Manchester United, one that ended a 27 year drought, was quickly tempered by a frustrating performance in a 4-2 loss against the same Red Devils in League Cup action. Moving on to this week, the Villa square up against Brighton & Hove Albion. Over their last three matches, the seventh placed team in the table have bested Wolverhampton 3-2 at Molineux, took out Chelsea 4-1 at the Amex, and lost to Manchester City 3-1 at the Etihad. Top players to look out for include, but shouldn’t be limited to forward Leandro Trossard (7 goals and 2 assists on the season), midfielder Pascal Grob (5 goals and 2 assists), and midfielder Alexis MacAllister (4 assists).
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
Eighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. United were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
ESPN
Brentford stun Man City with last-gasp Ivan Toney winner
A brace from striker Ivan Toney gave Brentford a shock 2-1 win win over Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, ending City's 16-game winning streak at home. Toney, who wasn't selected in England's World Cup squad this week, opened the scoring for Brentford in the 16th minute of the match when he flicked home from Ben Mee's header.
BBC
World Cup to hit Newcastle fans' food bank collections
A food bank set up by Newcastle United fans said it needs to find thousands of pounds to feed vulnerable families during the World Cup break. The NUFC Fans' Food Bank can receive up to £5,000 at home games, which is matched by club co-owner Jamie Reuben. As the...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Joao Felix eyes PSG over Juventus, Man United
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Felix eyes PSG over...
ESPN
Late own goal hands Milan 2-1 win over Fiorentina
AC Milan needed a stoppage-time own goal from defender Nikola Milenkovic to secure a 2-1 Serie A win against Fiorentina at home on Sunday. The hosts took 90 seconds to take the lead when Olivier Giroud flicked the ball to Rafael Leao, who surged into the box and calmly placed it in the net.
SB Nation
Borussia Dortmund urge Jude Bellingham to make a decision on his future after World Cup
The battle lines are slowly being drawn in the “Battle of Bellingham”, slated for next summer’s transfer window, though as it sometimes (often?) happens in such cases, the groundwork laid in the months preceding will decide the ultimate winner. (See: Eden Hazard in 2012 or Erling Haaland in 2022.)
FSG Begin Negotiations With Mukesh Ambani For The Sale Of Liverpool Football Club
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is in negotiations to buy Liverpool Football Club off John Henry and Fenway Sports Group.
