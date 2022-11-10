ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court case altering Medicaid is ‘an assault’ on older adults and people with disabilities, advocates warn

By Sara Luterman
 4 days ago
bat123girl
4d ago

with all of the medical malpractice out there not allowing someone to Sue or to the agency if they kill a relative or destroy someone's life by making them bed reading for the rest of their lives I mean it's unbelievable that they would try to do this it's so true old people and people with disabilities are like toss aways in this country if they don't have a family that cares about them enough then they are subject to a lot of evil in this world I just wonder if people realize that everyone is going to be old if you make it you will be an old person and then you will face this too so we all need to fight for our elders and make sure that they and then disabled people are taken care of by good doctors and have the proper treatment and recourse if somebody messes up

Cherie Pagano
3d ago

I feel until you walk that mile you should have empathy for those who REALLY need the help. Problem is that so many try to abuse the system. Sad

Chuck Bechard
4d ago

our entire democratic government is an insult to senior citizens. They Don't Care About Us we're starving to death with this inflation but nobody seems to care all the money goes to Ukraine and illegal immigrants

