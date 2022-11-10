Read full article on original website
Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
Maine Small Business Owner Wins Thousands in Entrepreneurial Contest
Have you ever seen the show, Shark Tank? Well some incredible Maine entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas to a group of judges and an audience and a very deserving person won. According to Central Maine, Matt Quinn owner of Cornville Christmas Tree Company LLC, tells us all that money does...
Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation
PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.
Camden motel damaged by fire
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Fire caused extensive damage at a Camden motel Monday afternoon. Multiple crews responded to Beloin’s Motel just after 2 p.m. Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley tells us the property owner was on-site when the fire occurred. Somebody had been living there, but wasn’t present when...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of the liveliest cities in...
Rockland Police Department participating again in ‘Sand for Seniors’ program
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department is pleased to announce that this winter, we will again be participating in the “Sand for Seniors” program, according to a news release Nov. 13. Sand for Seniors is a program where Officers from the Rockland Police Department deliver a bucket...
Lego version of Camden Public Library on display in Camden Public Library
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Inside the Camden Public Library, you can check out many things. Books, DVDs and even the Camden Public Library in Lego form. The build was created by Colby Adolphsen and includes the building’s interior. Many of his builds take inspiration from the area around him.
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
Augusta breaks ground for new police department
AUGUSTA — A groundbreaking ceremony took place at 7 Willow St. in Augusta Thursday morning. At the sight of the old Hannaford city officials marked the occasion with shovels in dirt, and homicide detective Christian Behr marveled at this moment. “This moment for a lot of us is something...
Brunswick sale brings early holiday savings to community members
BRUNSWICK, Maine — If you are looking to get a head start on that holiday shopping this weekend, Brunswick has you covered with its annual Early Bird Sale. In its 16th year, the sale kicked off at 6 a.m., letting shoppers soak in the savings in their pajamas. With...
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
Furry Friends at 4: Cinna
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Cinna, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair cat. For more information, click here.
In tight vote, Rick Fournier chosen as Bangor City Council chair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rick Fournier will serve another term as chair of the Bangor City Council. However, the outcome of Monday morning’s nomination was no sure thing. Some members making it clear they are dissatisfied with the status quo. Dan Tremble, Cara Pelletier, and Fournier were sworn in...
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
Maine Vintage Collective Market holds pop-up at Bangor Arts Exchange
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Vintage Collective Market held a pop-up shop at the Bangor Arts Exchange on Sunday. From 20 curated vintage vendors, there was an endless amount of clothing, decor, and accessories to choose from. With everything ranging in style, price, and time period, there was definitely something fitting for everyone’s tastes!
Man wanted in connection with Sabattus standoff, multiple warrants
SABUTTUS, Maine (WMTW) - Multiple Maine law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who is the subject of multiple arrest warrants. Sabattus Police Chief Erik Baker says Diego Martinez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Martinez escaped during a standoff with police at a home on...
Maine community leader shot in Ethiopia returning to U.S., group says
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston community leader who was shot and injured in Ethiopia is coming back to the U.S. Fowsia Musse is known for her work in Lewiston overseeing Maine Community Integration. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in...
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
