Augusta, ME

wabi.tv

Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation

PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Camden motel damaged by fire

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Fire caused extensive damage at a Camden motel Monday afternoon. Multiple crews responded to Beloin’s Motel just after 2 p.m. Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley tells us the property owner was on-site when the fire occurred. Somebody had been living there, but wasn’t present when...
CAMDEN, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand

(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Augusta breaks ground for new police department

AUGUSTA — A groundbreaking ceremony took place at 7 Willow St. in Augusta Thursday morning. At the sight of the old Hannaford city officials marked the occasion with shovels in dirt, and homicide detective Christian Behr marveled at this moment. “This moment for a lot of us is something...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Furry Friends at 4: Cinna

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Cinna, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair cat. For more information, click here.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

In tight vote, Rick Fournier chosen as Bangor City Council chair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rick Fournier will serve another term as chair of the Bangor City Council. However, the outcome of Monday morning’s nomination was no sure thing. Some members making it clear they are dissatisfied with the status quo. Dan Tremble, Cara Pelletier, and Fournier were sworn in...
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine Vintage Collective Market holds pop-up at Bangor Arts Exchange

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Vintage Collective Market held a pop-up shop at the Bangor Arts Exchange on Sunday. From 20 curated vintage vendors, there was an endless amount of clothing, decor, and accessories to choose from. With everything ranging in style, price, and time period, there was definitely something fitting for everyone’s tastes!
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Man wanted in connection with Sabattus standoff, multiple warrants

SABUTTUS, Maine (WMTW) - Multiple Maine law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who is the subject of multiple arrest warrants. Sabattus Police Chief Erik Baker says Diego Martinez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Martinez escaped during a standoff with police at a home on...
SABATTUS, ME

