Vermont State

WCAX

GlobalFoundries warns workers of layoffs; unclear if Vermont plant impacted

GlobalFoundries warns workers of layoffs; unclear if Vermont plant impacted

DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter. Work gets underway at Burlington's long-stalled CityPlace project. Workers were on-site at the pit in downtown Burlington on Monday. Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

GOP holds tiny majority in New Hampshire House

GOP holds tiny majority in New Hampshire House

DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter. Work gets underway at Burlington's long-stalled CityPlace project. Workers were on-site at the pit in downtown Burlington on Monday. Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermonters elect more women to House and Senate than ever before

Vermonters elect more women to House and Senate than ever before

Town officials resign in Chelsea, leaving winter jobs at stake. DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter. Work gets underway at Burlington's long-stalled CityPlace project. Workers were on-site at the pit in downtown Burlington on Monday.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Vermont Fluid Art

Made in Vermont: Vermont Fluid Art

K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn't think of himself as an artist. Max Holzman is a big "boards" guy. He's been snowboarding since the '80s and skateboarding for a long time, too.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. DCF creates new position to help Abenaki children

Vt. DCF creates new position to help Abenaki children

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Building better relationships with Vermont's Abenaki tribes is the goal for the Vermont Department of Children and Families with the creation of their newest position. The role is called the Indian Child Welfare Act Coordinator. The title refers to the federal law that aims to...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters

Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters

BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster.
KEENE, NH
WCAX

Pre-Revolutionary War farm on NH’s historic places list

Pre-Revolutionary War farm on NH's historic places list

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A farm dating back to the pre-Revolutionary War era is among the eight properties named to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. The Captain Smith Emerson Farm in Lee, circa 1765, is part of the register. Emerson served in the New Hampshire militia...
LEE, NH
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Pizza in Vermont?

Who Has the Best Pizza in Vermont?

Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent.The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
103.7 WCYY

Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?

Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Vermont rifle season to begin Saturday

Vermont rifle season to begin Saturday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont's deer rifle season kicks off Saturday, The two-week season runs from November 12th to the 27th. Hunters may take one legal buck if they did not already take one during archery deer season. After they bag a buck, hunters are required to bring the deer to a big game reporting station.
VERMONT STATE

