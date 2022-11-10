Read full article on original website
‘People crossing paths’: How Vermonters maintain social connectedness in unequal times
Connections between lower-income and higher-income people can drive economic mobility, new research shows — but those connections are rare. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘People crossing paths’: How Vermonters maintain social connectedness in unequal times.
WCAX
GlobalFoundries warns workers of layoffs; unclear if Vermont plant impacted
DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter. Work gets underway at Burlington's long-stalled CityPlace project. Workers were on-site at the pit in downtown Burlington on Monday.
Vermont police announce holiday safety initiative
Vermont law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving and people not wearing seatbelts this Thanksgiving holiday.
WCAX
Vt. crafters use quilts to send warm, welcoming message to new Americans
WCAX
GOP holds tiny majority in New Hampshire House
WCAX
Vermonters elect more women to House and Senate than ever before
WCAX
Vermont to get $4M in settlement over Google's location tracking practices
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Vermont Fluid Art
K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn’t think of himself as an artist. Max Holzman is a big “boards” guy. He’s been snowboarding since the ‘80s and skateboarding for a long time, too. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at...
WCAX
Balint in Washington for orientation, says she's ready to work for Vermonters
WCAX
Vt. DCF creates new position to help Abenaki children
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes is the goal for the Vermont Department of Children and Families with the creation of their newest position. The role is called the Indian Child Welfare Act Coordinator. The title refers to the federal law that aims to...
mynbc5.com
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
‘Northern Nosh’ gives Vermont Jews a taste of tradition
More than 25 volunteers prepared the array of food for Sunday’s festival.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
Then Again: A terrified boy’s walk toward home spelled doom for wolves
The account of young Daniel Baldwin’s run through the woods wasn’t published until 64 years after the fact, when Daniel Thompson wrote it for the Argus and Patriot newspaper of Montpelier. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: A terrified boy’s walk toward home spelled doom for wolves.
WCAX
Vt. health commissioner urges vaccinations to help fight off potential ‘tripledemic’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With just 10 days until Thanksgiving, the public health community is raising the alarm, concerned about the possibility of a “tripledemic” of concurring outbreaks of COVID, the flu and RSV. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine is urging everyone to do their part by...
WCAX
Pre-Revolutionary War farm on NH’s historic places list
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A farm dating back to the pre-Revolutionary War era is among the eight properties named to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. The Captain Smith Emerson Farm in Lee, circa 1765, is part of the register. Emerson served in the New Hampshire militia...
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Pizza in Vermont?
Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent.The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
WCAX
Vermont rifle season to begin Saturday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s deer rifle season kicks off Saturday, The two-week season runs from November 12th to the 27th. Hunters may take one legal buck if they did not already take one during archery deer season. After they bag a buck, hunters are required to bring the deer to a big game reporting station.
Comments / 1