Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar
France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. France, the defending World Cup champion, was among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who in September joined...
Post Register
US Soccer uses rainbow crest in Qatar
The U.S. Soccer Federation is using a rainbow version of its crest at the Americans' World Cup training facility in Doha, Qatar. The federation, which normally uses a crest with blue lettering and red stripes, changed the stripes to seven different colors at Al Gharrafa training facility, where workouts started Monday ahead of the Americans' World Cup opener against Wales on Nov. 21. The rainbow crest is part of the Be the Change initiative of the USSF and its players, which also called for tougher U.S. gun laws.
Comments / 0