Mankato MakerSpace gives outlet and market to local artists
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Four times a year, the Mankato Makerspace invites members of the public to explore their space and meet members of Mankato’s art community. The MakersMarket gives artists the opportunity to show off their work and give live demonstrations of their work, encouraging others to take their own talents into the studio.
Holiday Craft Show returns to Mankato for 10th year
Mushrooms: they can add a lot of flavor, but there are also some surprising health benefits. For more on their versatility is Becky Harhaj with Rebel Rooster.
Mankato Salvation Army highlights Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, a time to shine a light on the millions of Americans struggling to meet their basic needs. Mankato Salvation Army is one organization working to combat hunger and homelessness. Its noon meal program dishes up free nutritious lunches...
St James Mayor
It's going to be a cold weekend with light snow possible by early next week. For Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa stopped by local fave Weggy's, near campus, where they serve up more than great food -- but great atmosphere as well!. Mankato offering free pumpkin disposal service. Updated:...
North Mankato garage damaged by fire
Celebrating its tenth year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season. How to prevent critters from chewing Christmas lights, decorations. Updated: 4 hours ago. In Minnesota, homeowners are having a rough time this holiday season. Squirrels are getting...
Area snowfall totals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 2 inches of snow fell in the Mankato area on Monday. According to the KEYC News Now Weather Team, light snow will continue through Wednesday with an additional 2 to 3 inches of accumulation possible. Here are some of the latest snowfall reports from across...
Accident on US Highway 14 Monday afternoon
Celebrating its tenth year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season. Healthy and delicious: the...
Kato at rest: finding the right mattress
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The choices upon walking into a mattress retailer can be overwhelming, no matter how much research has been done! Kelsey and Lisa sprang into action and visited Rooms and Rest in Mankato, where they got the scoop on the differences in mattresses, making that final decision a little easier!
First snowfall of the year hits Minnesota roads
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The city of Mankato had 7 salt trucks out on major roads and hills in our area. This afternoon, a semi-truck spun into the ditch on highway 14 just East of Lor Ray Drive. Traffic was reduced to a single lane while two cranes, MNDOT, and tow...
Healthy and delicious: the magic behind mushrooms
Celebrating its tenth year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season. How to prevent critters...
Mankato West advances to semifinals with 20-17 win over Rochester Mayo
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets football team advances to the State Class AAAAA semifinals with a 20-17 win over Rochester Mayo. The Scarlets will play Rogers Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
MSU gears up for NCAA Tournament
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s a NSIC heavy Division II NCAA football tournament with Minnesota State picking up the highest seed of any team from the conference. The stage is set for this year’s national tournament, and after a couple of years, Minnesota State is one of the final 28 teams in Division II still playing.
MSU set to rematch NSIC-rival Wayne State to open NCAA tournament
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The regular-season road came to an end for the Minnesota State football team with a blowout win over Winona State on Saturday. Coming up, the Mavericks prepare for the opening round of the NCAA DII football tournament where they’ll host conference-rival Wayne State Nov. 19 at noon at Blakeslee Stadium.
